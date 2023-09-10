‘This Isn’t Who She Is’: Friends of Kanye West’s Wife Are ‘Extremely Concerned’ About Her Wellbeing Amid Italy Boat Ride and Ban, Says Kanye Is Trying to Make a ‘Radicalized Version’ of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have made numerous headlines this week after their questionable conduct on a boat while in Venice, Italy, went viral online.

Their controversial moment infuriated the water taxi company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, so much so that they issued a lifetime ban on West and Censori, prohibiting them from stepping on their property in the future.

Venice boat company bans Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori after NSFW Photos seemingly catch them doing questionable acts. (Pictured: Daily Mail)

Now, friends of the 28-year-old have voiced their concerns about her recent behaviors and stated their fears about the influence her supposed 46-year-old husband has over her.

According to Daily Mail, Censori’s friends described her as “stuck.”

“Her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her],” a friend told the outlet.

They continued, “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.” The insider also noted that Censori “has no one right now and it’s scary.”

Kanye and Bianca need to go to jail for crimes against fashion… pic.twitter.com/vOxlOwM1WJ — ɴᴏ ᴄᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ʙᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ᴄᴏᴄᴏɴᴜᴛs (@damn_elle) September 8, 2023

Censori’s peers also believe that her relationship with the “Gold Digger” rapper is comparable to his former marriage with Kim Kardashian, in the sense that West heavily influences her style choices and views her as his new muse.

“Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0,” the source said. “The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

The friend confirmed that Censori “knew what she was getting” herself into by being romantically linked with West, but yet “she found him charming.”

Reports about Ye finding love again two months after his divorce from the “Skims” founder was finalized came to be in January. TMZ was the first to break the news, reporting that the Grammy winner had married his architectural designer.

The alleged newlyweds said their “I do’s” in a private ceremony. However, they have yet to obtain an actual marriage license.

West’s high-profile relationship with Kardashian began when the two popped out as an item in 2012, and they quickly became a power couple in Hollywood.

Their decade-long union ended in 2021, and today they co-parent four children together: 10-year-old North West, 7-year-old Saint West, 5-year-old Chicago West, and 4-year-old Psalm West.

