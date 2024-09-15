‘No Way Kanye West Let His Wifey Half Naked While Her Family Around’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Sparks Controversy Over Unbelievable Outfit at the Rapper’s Show In China

Bianca Censori, the wife of controversial rapper Kanye West, is again causing a stir with her barely there attire, this time in China.

On Friday, Sep. 13, TMZ shared a video of the couple in the lobby of the Intercontinental Hotel in Haikou, China. In the clip, West is in an all-white hooded jumpsuit while his better half sports a tube top and legging combo in her signature semi-sheer nude hue.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wears yet another semi-nude look. (Photo: @kanyewgst/ Instagram)

The video shows the couple meeting a group of people, where handshakes and hugs were exchanged.

While some wouldn’t be caught outside in Censori’s risqué outfit, this seems to be her toned-down look to compared to last week’s “covered up” look. The monochromatic two-piece resembles what she was spotted wearing during a family shopping trip in L.A. with her mother and two sisters in August.

Censori was spotted later that weekend supporting her husband during the “Vultures” listening party at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium. This time, she opted for a more covered-up look with gold, satin, a micro-mini tunic and flesh-colored leggings. She attended the show with her father, mother, and sister.

BIANCA CENSORI WAS RECORDING WHILE KANYE WEST PERFORMING TONIGHT !!



Along Bianca's Mum, Sis https://t.co/BPl8Limuos pic.twitter.com/TS7bMdC6VJ — Ye (@ye_world_) September 15, 2024

Her somewhat toned-down look may have been due to the presence of West’s children, who joined him onstage as she performed. West’s four children, North, 11; Saint, 8; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5, crashed the stage while their dad performed his single “Everybody.”

Although the sleeveless tunic-style top was more conservative than most items in Censori’s wardrobe, some will never view her as “family-friendly.”

One person said, “No way Kanye walk his wifey half naked while her family around.”

No way Kanye walk his wifey half naked while her family around 🥲🥲 — Maya (@MayaFocus) September 15, 2024

While another considered this a sign of respect. “He let her put clothes on in front of her family. Respect.”

And this person thinks her newfound modesty is due to the location. “Ain’t doin the tiddies out thing in China I see.”

Censori and her minimalist clothing choices were a hot topic during the family’s time in China. One fan sighting captured the 29-year-old on a stroll hand-in-hand with her stepdaughter, North.

Censori’s skintight two-piece left more to the imagination than her other outfits but was still met with negative critique.

One X user said, “If my stepmom, even real mom look like that & refused to wear reg clothes, & wore see-thru stuff all the time, I would not even be seen with her! Some1 should suggest a good bra: she’s starting to sag really bad. She has obviously no mind of her own, like a robot for crazy Kanye!”

Bianca Censori & North West Spotted together in China.



Mum loves her kids.. pic.twitter.com/s0DClyZjsb — Ye (@ye_world_) September 15, 2024

As previously reported social media noticed that Censori seems to opt for more covered loose-fitting clothes when she’s not around her husband.

Despite public speculation or allegations of a connection between her racy attire and her relationship, Censori seems happy with West and loves being a stepmother. More footage from the listening party saw her in her element doting on the four children as they watched the show.

One clip shows North and Psalm going to sit with Censori in the crowd and Chicago instinctively sitting on her lap. Another clip shows the Melbourne native checking on each child as they watch their father on the big screen from a private area.