‘He Clearly Is the Problem’: Common’s Multiple Failed Relationships Put On Blast After Praising Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Healthy and Beautiful’ Romance

Rapper Common recently paid a visit to “The Breakfast Club” to discuss his latest project. The Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner has teamed up with legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock for his new album and says that he delved deep into his hometown roots.

During the interview, Common talked about how he “tapped into the Chicago” energy, a driving feel behind the new album “The Auditorium, Vol. 1.” He pointed out that it’s not only his hometown but also his relationship with fellow Chicago native Jennifer Hudson.

Jennifer Hudson speaks on dating Common after meeting on the set of the movie “Breathe.” (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

Common and Hudson seemingly confirmed their relationship in January after nearly a year of speculation on the singer’s talk show.

Hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and others in the studio noticed the way he spoke about his city and his lady, particularly his description of how they helped him “recharge” himself.

“Having a lady that’s from Chicago allowed me to go home and just be home like I hadn’t in a while,” Common began. “I was just like going home and just being around my loved ones, and didn’t have no work to do. … Man, I ain’t gonna front, that helped me with this album, because just going to your roots, you got to always recharge and replug and plug into the roots.”

As Envy continued to talk about how special Hudson seems, the former FAMU student had to agree.

“With all due respect to all the women I’ve dated … it’s all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship,” he said.

Common also noted that it’s a different kind of connection with someone who’s from the same place as you.

“It’s something, when you with somebody who’s from where you from, it’s a different kind of connection too. That’s something else but I mean she’s from where I’m from spiritually. She’s from where I’m from. We geographically come from the Chi, and you know just from where I’m from as a person,” he explained.

As he talked about his celebrity girlfriend, who is one of only seven Black people to have reached EGOT status, he talked about one of the things that made him fall for her. Her kindness.

In a story about when they first met on the set of the movie, “Breathe,” he said Hudson bought ice cream for the cast and crew. This stood out, he said, he likes people who treat others well.

Charlamagne tha God pointed out that Common sounded like he was ready to marry Hudson and “building a real foundation” toward their future. Common did not shut him down.

With the marriage topic still floating in the air, he said, “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her. That’s as simple as that.”

When a clip of the episode was posted on the Breakfast Club’s Instagram page, many fans weighed in on the great push for Common to get married to the talk show host.

A fan caught what he said and blurted out, “Well there he said it he wants to marry her he aint neva said that [about] no woman [before].”

In addition to Hudson, Common has dated many notable women in the industry, Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, Angela Rye and Tiffany Haddish.

Common has dated Erykah Badu, Serena Williams,Taraji P. Henson , Tiffany Haddish , Angela Rye now Jennifer Hudson he is the male version of Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/A9UnYl9XDR — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 11, 2023

Another observer, perhaps aware of his past relationships, wrote, “Common is FOS… he clearly is the problem. He had too many high profile women & they all say the same thing about him. He is the common denominator.”

One person addressed how heavy-handed everyone is about the couple tying the knot, “Why yall always pushing people to get married when they just get together damn… just relax and let them have a relationship smh.”

Someone else said, “Chiiile… he said the same thing about Tiffany, Serena, Erykah and the list goes onnn… but I do understand what it is to be a person who loves love. It be like that. So I’m rooting for them to last.”

Common and Tiffany Haddish shared a steamy romance during the pandemic after working together on the film “The Kitchen.” They hooked up after matching on a dating app and dated until early 2021.

The comedian has been very public about their breakup, saying that she was in the dark about the real reasons why their relationship ended, noting that she thought things were going well before he called it quits. She claimed she learned it was over when Common began to ghost her around his birthday and uninvited her to his party.

Fans have said that the same way he currently talks about Hudson is the same way he once talked about Haddish.

One of the first times Common spoke about how he felt about Hudson was to “The Today Show” host Al Roker in June 2023.

“She’s one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met on the planet,” he said, adding that she has an “Incredible heart, umm and she’s just dope.”

“The Light” recording artist said sort of the same thing about Haddish in 2020.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, just a beautiful person,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life.”

“The Breakfast Club” isn’t the first time Hudson and marriage has been a topic of discussion.

In January 2024, during an appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” Kotb asked if he was the marrying type. Common said he feels that he is because he has done the work.

Months later, in June 2024, the “I Used to Love H.E.R.” rapper was still being asked about marrying Hudson, and as tried to dodge questions about their alleged engagement.

Despite his past roster of beauties, many believe Common could truly get down on one knee, and, from the sounds of things, Hudson might be the one to lock him down and make a married man out of the eligible bachelor.