‘Don’t Call Me Boy’: Kanye West Tears Into Piers Morgan, Calls Him a ‘Karen’ for Interrupting Him Before Storming Out of Resurfaced Interview

Kanye West and Piers Morgan’s “very white-sided” interview about the rapper’s 2022 viral anti-Semitic tweet still has fans reeling with laughter. The almost two-hour discussion was broadcast on “Piers Uncensored” that October following West’s ban on Instagram.

Meta temporarily exiled the hitmaker amid backlash from the Jewish community for a post alleging texts shared between West and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the screenshot, the controversial producer-turned rapper wrote, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

Kanye West’s scathing interview where he called Piers Morgan a “boy” and a “karen” resurfaces. (Photos: Piers Uncensored/YouTube)

His account was shuttered soon after for violating the platform’s policies.

In the aftermath, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist notoriously tweeted and deleted, “I’m a bit sleep tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

When he appeared on Morgan’s show, the two men had a public row littered with interruptions and viral soundbites. Among the moments that still have people talking is when West referred to the U.K. journalist as a “boy,” perceivably with the same intent racist white people who refer to Black men as boys as an act of degradation.

Kanye West explains his “death con” misspelling & getting cancelled by what he calls the agenda of “the left, the Jewish media & the Chinese” pic.twitter.com/cL8pi7pvV0 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 16, 2022

As West argued that “millions of people have had death con 3 on their contracts”—such as NFL and NBA players, musicians, and actors—Morgan interjected. “I think you should say to the Jewish people I’m sorry for the offensive language I used in that tweet. I wouldn’t do that again. This is what I really meant. I think people would respect you if you said that,” he said.

The Grammy Award winner attempted to explain that when athletes, actors, and artists have their contracts reviewed for fairness, only then would he issue an apology. Morgan interrupted him to point out the controversial tweet mentioned nothing of the sort.

“Bro, aye, bro! Aye, aye, bro! I ain’t finished. I ain’t finished my sentence. I didn’t finish my brilliant idea,” said the Chicago native as Morgan continued to chime in. “Aye, boy. Aye boy,” began West.

The broadcaster quipped, “Don’t call me boy,” though his words were ignored. Obviously miffed that his prose was disrupted, West pressed on.

“I told you—don’t treat me like a boy then. Imma finish my sentence and my idea…Bro, I was in the middle of a sentence, boy,” he said. Elsewhere in the interview, the embattled star would go on to call the host a “Karen,” further lamenting dizzying points about racial inequality.

As the clip has resurfaced on social media, fans have again found it to be more entertaining than informative of the Yeezy founder’s stances.

“Something about a black man calling a grown British man a boy is hilarious,” read a comment on Instagram. Another individual said, “They been kalling us boy for decades, love that Ye flipped it on they azz.”

Others applauded West for pushing back at Morgan. A fan commented, “I was so glad he did Piers like that. Piers always trying to talk over ppl.” While a fourth person was certain that cutting off guests was a strategic ploy Morgan menacingly used.

“He’s trained to interrupt or talk over you to make you mess up or say things wrong so you get misinterpreted,” they wrote. The interview abruptly ended when West declared it “adjourned.” West was then seen walking out of the camera’s view as the muffled audio picked up the movements of him removing his mic.

Fallout from an array of anti-Semitic remarks has unfolded in the past two years.

Among the consequences for his words was the loss of a longstanding business relationship with Adidas, whom he partnered with to distribute his Yeezy brand. He did, however, eventually apologize for his “unintended outburst” to the Jewish community in December 2023.