‘Cici About to Be Pregnant By Next Month’: Ciara Teases Husband Russell Wilson Yet Again with Spicy Dance Video

Ciara is running it up with new music. After wrapping up her guest appearance on Missy Elliott’s tour last month and dropping her single “Run It Up,” the 38-year-old is back with a new single featuring Busta Rhymes and a spicy video fans believe she made to tease her husband, Russell Wilson.

On Sept. 27, the day she dropped the single, Ciara uploaded a clip of her winding her hips to “Wassup” on Instagram. Some fans took the time to compliment Ciara on the song but others were too busy being allured by her dance moves.

Ciara fans understand why Russell Wilson keeps the singer pregnant after witnessing her sexy performance in a video. (Photo: Ciara/Instagram.

One person said, “She thinking about her husband,” and another wrote, “Bless[ed] man he is @dangerusswilson and she is a blessed woman to have a man that supports her.”

Wearing a green camouflage minidress, Ciara twirled her hair looking flirtatiously into the camera as she grooved to her new song. Many fans took their comments an extra step by jokingly holding Ciara accountable for seducing her husband with these moves.

One person said, “And this why that man can’t get off you Ciiiiiiii,” and “We see why Russell keeps wanting babies by Cici!!” A third person warned, “Stop gyrating before he sit you down another 9 months CiCi.“

A few others jokingly wrote, “Just gone head and get the nursery ready,” and “Yup, you def getting pregnant again after this.”

Ciara and Russell have been married for eight years and already have a blended family of four children together.

Prior to getting together, Ciara was engaged to three-time Grammy award-winning rapper, Future. Out of that relationship came her eldest child — also named Future. The same year he was born in May 2014, she and the “WAIT FOR U” rapper called off their engagement.

In 2015, Ciara began dating Wilson, who was playing for the Seattle Seahawks at the time. The couple caught a lot of flak from spectating fans, and from Ciara’s ex after photos came out of Ciara and Wilson spending time together with little Future.

Many people believed Wilson should not have been hanging around Future that early — if at all. However they have so far successfully blocked out the criticisms and Wilson has seemingly continued to be a standup stepfather to Future while raising him as his own.

It’s really so amazing seeing fav have everything she prayed for 🥺 Love you & your beautiful family Ciara 💛🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uuS2wZCn1j — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) March 31, 2024

After tying the knot in 2016, the couple went on to have three more children, daughter Sienna, 7, son Win, 4, and 9-month old daughter Amora, whom Wilson essentially got on one knee and asked for in 2022 when Ciara guest hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Now the running joke for the couple is that Wilson is plotting to get Ciara pregnant with baby No. 5. But this should come as no surprise since Wilson has always claimed to want a big family.

In 2016, he told People, “I want to have a bunch of kids — me and Ci do. I think that ever since the first day I ever met Ciara and Little Man, too, it’s been really cool and really special.”