‘Russ Gave Him a Better Shoutout, That’s Crazy’: Future Slammed Over His ‘Lukewarm’ Birthday Message to Baby Future Compared to Russell Wilson

Future Zahir Wilburn, son of Ciara and rapper Future, has reached a milestone birthday. He officially turned 10 years old on May 19, and his birthday celebration was filled with love and admiration from all corners.

Russell Wilson, or, as he’s affectionately called, “Papa Russ,” was the first to wish Little Future a happy birthday.

“Happy Bday Future! The big 10!! We are so proud of you & so grateful for you,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared on X and Instagram at 10:43 am EST. “You are our biggest blessing. An amazing son! The best big brother!! An absolute baller! So kind and loving! Keep shining. Keep loving. It is our greatest joy watching you grow into the young man God created you to be! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years! God is good! We love you forever!!!”

Future Roasted By Fans for Letting Russell Willson Outshine His Birthday Shoutout to Baby Future (Photo: @dangerusswilson / Instagram; Prince Williams /Wireimage )

Wilson, who has been in Future’s life since he was nearly 2 years old, shared a 33-second photo and video montage reel to accompany his heartfelt caption. Over the reel, the gospel song “New Wine” by Todd Galberth played.

Happy Bday Future! The big 10!! We are so proud of you & so grateful for you. You are our biggest blessing. An amazing son! The best big brother!! An absolute baller! So kind and loving! Keep shining. Keep loving. It is our greatest joy watching you grow into the young man God… pic.twitter.com/kpNdANHjsE — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 19, 2024

A few hours later, at 4:52 pm, Ciara was next to wish her eldest boy a happy 10th birthday. “He’s anointed, loved, blessed, smart, funny, fun, gifted, special..and today He’s 10 years old! I’m so grateful! Happy Birthday Future! We love you so much and we’re so proud of you! The sky is the limit sunshine,” wrote the proud mom on Instagram and X, alongside a video of ten years worth of memories.

He’s annointed, loved, blessed, smart, funny, fun, gifted,special..and today He’s 10 years old! I’m so grateful! Happy Birthday Future! We love you so much and we’re so proud of you! The sky is the limit sunshine!❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/n1aWJETT4Z — Ciara (@ciara) May 19, 2024

Following Ciara’s touching post, at 6:48 pm, the youngster’s biological father, Atlanta-based rapper Future, gave his son a birthday shout-out.

“Thank god for Baby Future. More life More blessings…I love u infinity,” he tweeted.

Unfortunately, Future’s message not only came eight hours after Russell’s but also did not appear as heartfelt as the others. This appears to have fueled a narrative suggesting that Wilson is more involved in the child’s life than his own biological father — at least in the eyes of social media users.

Thank god for Baby Future. More life More blessings…I love u infinity 🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 19, 2024

Fans noticed the difference in the quality of posts, blasting the “Mask Off” chart-topper for letting someone out-daddy him.

“Russ gave him a better shoutout that’s crazy,” one person tweeted.

“Ayy, if it was me. I ain’t letting another n—a wish my son a happy birthday first. I’m just saying,” another person wrote.

“AND THIS THE JUDAS THAT SET DRAKE UP AND DOT SIDING WITH?” Another said, referencing the recent beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. “The stepdad shouldn’t step harder than you, my boy.”

A fourth comment held no punches, “I…. This man can’t be serious with this lukewarm birthday wish. I bet they don’t even have a recent pic together smh.”

This is not the first time that fans have said that Wilson is a better father to Little Future than his biological dad. Countless times after the baller posts a picture of his stepson and boasts how much he loves the child, social media is set ablaze.



While some people say that Wilson is putting too much on their relationship, he also brags about his children with their mother, Ciara. He works to not distinguish Future from the other children, showing a strong trust and rapport with all the children and teaching him leadership skills through sports.

During a recent sit-down with hot Brandon Marshall on his “I Am Athlete” podcast, he said the first time he met little Future, he remembers God telling him that the then-toddler would be his responsibility, and he took that to heart.

“I remember leaving that night and God saying, ‘This child is going to be your responsibility,’” the quarterback said, adding that he asked God, “You sure this is what you want me to do?”

God allegedly answered Wilson, saying, “Son, this is for you.”

Wilson has three other children with Ciara: daughter Sienna Princess, 6, son Win Harrison, 3, and an infant daughter, Amora.

Future and Ciara began dating in 2012, became engaged in 2013, and ultimately ended their relationship in 2014, shortly after the birth of their son.

The rapper has at least eight children: Jakobi Wilburn, 22, Londyn Wilburn, 15, Prince Wilburn, 11, Kash Wilburn, 9, Hendrix Wilburn, 6, Paris Wilburn (birth year not publicly confirmed), and Reign Wilburn, 5.

Future Zahir Wilburn is notably sandwiched between his siblings Prince and Kash.