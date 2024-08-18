‘She Clearly Doesn’t Like Clothes’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Goes for Another Nearly Naked Look During Family Outing Months After ‘Uncomfortable’ Dinner with Dave Chappelle 

By now, seeing Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, dressed in provocative or suggestive clothing or lack thereof doesn’t surprise anyone anymore.

During a recent family shopping trip, fans were more shocked to see the rapper’s 29-year-old partner dressed in her version of conservative, wearing a nude strapless tube top and matching fitted, nude-colored leggings.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wears yet another semi-nude look. (Photo: @kanyewgst/ Instagram)

Censori topped off the monochromatic look with nude, strappy heels, slicked-back hair, and minimalistic jewelry.

The photos feature the model’s mother, Alexandra, and her sisters, Angelina and Alyssia, in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 18, leaving Maxfield and Vivienne Westwood.

However, Censori’s more demure look was only reserved for Sunday, as her regular attire was seen throughout the weekend.

Bianca Censori herself, mum & Sister together out this morning 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sbLpkByCbv — Ye (@ye_world_) August 17, 2024

An image of her during a Saturday morning outing in a barely-there crop top and nude leggings made its way around social media, causing quite an uproar.

One X user said, “I am convinced Kanye West does not love Bianca. He is using her.” Another person pointed a finger at her, writing, “Maybe she just hates clothes all together.”

She went from rags to riches only to start wearing rags while she's at the top — Fecci (@chemosiih) August 18, 2024

And this follower stated the poetic justice of it all. “She went from rags to riches only to start wearing rags while she’s at the top”

Another image of naked Censori wearing a clear poncho while with her husband from February has also resurfaced, leaving some to determine, “I mean she clearly doesn’t like clothes.”

Another said, “Does Kanye have no shame letting his wife walk like that.”

does kanye have no shame letting his wife walk like that😭 — pendufan (@FCB_2025) August 17, 2024

During their two years together, Censori’s risqué fashion choices have certainly been influenced by her husband. West, a fashion designer, was known for styling and controlling the fashion choices of his former wife and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian.

Fans have even accused Ye of using Censori to replicate his ex.

Earlier this month, the couple attended a birthday dinner for West’s manager, John Monopoly. While everyone was dressed in full clothing, Censori wore a mesh flesh-colored sheer body suit that drew eyes right to her breasts.

Comedian Dave Chappelle even joked in one of his standup specials about how “uncomfortable” he was at a dinner he’d attended because Bianca was “basically naked” According toa Reddit user, Chappelle said to the audience, “It looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her t-tties and shoved a cork up her p—y and walked out the door.”

Her wardrobe and the couple’s behavior often spark conversation online and even got them banned from a boating company last fall where Censori allegedly performed a lewd act on West.

Despite the consistent criticism the couple receives from the public regarding the outlandish attire, it doesn’t seem to change what they consider “wearable art.”