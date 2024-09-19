‘Your Cool Just Flew Right Out Da Window!’: Tamron Hall’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction to Method Man Undressing Leaves Her Struggling to Breathe

Fans of the “Tamron Hall” show got a real treat when rapper and actor Method Man came out as the special guest on her daytime talk show on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The 54-year-old journalist posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the iconic artist after his guest appearance, and it quickly set the internet afire.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Clifford Smith, is no stranger to stirring up his fan base. As one of hip-hop’s most enduring sex symbols, he knows exactly how to command the attention of the predominantly female audience.

Method Man leaves viewers drooling after ripping off his shirt on on live television. (Photo by @tamronhallshow / Instagram)

“@methodmanofficial causing a commotion with the Tam Fam!” read her caption.

She ain’t told no lie.

The 1993 hit song “Method Man” from Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” album blasted through the speakers as producers hyped the crowd. Audience members sang the lyrics word for word, and Tamron Hall, dressed in a striking mustard-colored ball gown, led the crowd’s excitement, while the “Power II: Ghost” star, decked out in all black, joined in.

At this point, Method Man removed his buttoned-up shirt, leaving only a tank top that showcased his muscular arms. His slightly baggy leather pants added to his effortlessly cool aura as he joined in the performance.

Hall’s Instagram post of the behind-the-scenes moment captured just a fraction of the electric atmosphere on set, but that was enough for her 578,000 followers to go wild.

One viewer commented, “Swoon! Meth stay fine. The older he gets, the better. Lawd.”

Another joked, “The only METH I’d do.”

A third person pointed out the obvious: “He is one of the most sexy rappers of all time,” noting how the 1990s heartthrob is still making waves and keeping his fan base drooling.

Another fan expressed appreciation, stating, “Oh he knew. There is a Method to this madness for sure.”

Viewers were just as entertained by Hall’s reaction to Meth as they were by the rapper himself. One person noted, “Tam! Your ‘cool’ just flew right out da window!! It’s alright girlfriend, it’s Method!”

While his stage presence is undeniable, part of what keeps Method Man looking youthful is his dedication to working out.

In 2023, the “Bring the Pain” hitmaker shared his fitness regimen on Instagram with a video captioned, “Operation get rid of the muffin top for motivational purposes only. ‘TRAINING IS COMMITMENT AND LIFESTYLE’ POWERED BY #KILLERBEEPRE #TICALATHLETICS.”

Fans were thrilled as the video didn’t just show his impressive arms but also revealed his eight-pack abs. One commenter excitedly noted that this clip was “all [they] need.”

Hall mentioned that Method Man ripped his shirt off in front of thousands during his surprise appearance on Usher’s tour in New York.

“Take it off, take it off,” chanted women in the audience wanting a closer view before Hall said, “Wait a minute.”

Though fully immersed in his acting career now — portraying the smooth-talking but super crooked lawyer Davis MacLean on 50 Cent’s hit show “Power II: Ghost” — Method Man took a moment to reflect on why he prefers not to be viewed as a sex symbol at 53 years old. He further explained to Hall why he prefers respect over sex symbol status.

When asked how he expects fans to keep their composure if he keeps taking his shirt of, he said, “Now that I got it I’m gonna show it off but it’s not for that.”

“I’mma show it off while I still got it,” Method Man continued. “But here’s the thing, I love the admiration. Does it get awkward at times? Absolutely. Sometimes you just want to blend in with everybody else and I’m that type of person.”

Hall and the audience members then reminded the “C.R.E.A.M.” rapper, “You could never blend in,” pointing out his uniquely suave voice and his bold, yet calming presence.

“I can appreciate the admiration, respectfully, then there’s this other thing like finest man alive,” he replied. “I mean you could put as much gas on the fire you want, but, honestly, I believe all of us is beautiful in our own way. So let’s all be sexy.”

Notably, Method Man has been married to his wife Tamika for over 20 years.

Method Man with his then girlfriend, now wife, Tamika Smith (1995)



Photographed by Lise Sarfati pic.twitter.com/9BL9nvrP3X — ً (@blackityblvck) September 20, 2019

Whether or not he embraces the label, one thing is clear: Fans still can’t get enough of Method Man, and they’ll be riding with him for as long as he’s around.