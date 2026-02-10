‘Tim Better Watch Out’: Method Man Makes Kelly Rowland Blush After Slip-Up He Says Came Straight from Her Husband’s Mouth

Rapper and entertainer Method Man gave fans some personal insight on how he managed to lock in a starring role alongside former Destiny’s Child singer, Kelly Rowland.

The two star in the Amazon Prime film, “Relationship Goals,” as former lovers turned co-workers, and the chemistry is undeniable on and off-screen. But as actors who have been married to other people for more than a decade, fans wondered how they would bring the heat.

Method Man makes Kelly Rowland blush after bringing up intimate detail her husband shared with him about her. (Photos: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association, Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

On Feb. 6, the former Wu-Tang Clan member and Rowland sat with Bevy Smith on Sirius XM, where they reflected on their jaw-dropping, intimate scene.

Method made the shocking reveal that he was allegedly tipped off by the “Dilemma” singer’s very own husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The disclosure left Rowland speechless and blushing, as she seemed unaware of the conversation.

“The chemistry was there from there. I mean, we had a couple of table reads and practice as well,” said Method Man. “But again, everybody was very accommodating, comforting, and I got to speak to Tim. He was like, ‘She like her leg up here, big dog,” before lifting his own leg in a demo.

Rowland’s jaw immediately dropped as she simultaneously buried her face into her lap and covered her head.

“Nah, I’m playing,” Method admitted. But it was too late as Rowland’s embarrassment was all over her face.

His voice was drowned out by the entire room, which included co-stars Robin Thede and Annie Gonzalez, as well as Pastor Michael Todd, whose book, “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex,” inspired the movie.

Everyone erupted in laughter, stares and playful screams, with Thede being the loudest voice, saying, “I’m screaming.” Gonzalez pushed on Thede’s shoulder, adding, “Oh my,” dragging out each word.

Method continued on with the joke, claiming that Weatherspoon told her, “‘She likes that froggy. She like that froggy.’”

Rowland eventually came up from her lap, smiling and shaking her head while smoothing out her jacket. Method repeatedly told her “I’m playing” before the clip ended.

However, fans carried on that playfulness, suggesting he was telling a truth Rowland did not want to be known.

One person wrote, “Kelly has to look down when he talks because if they lock eyes it’s OVER.”

Someone else who seemed to pay special attention to Rowland’s response said, “From her reaction he wasn’t lying.”

Another person said, “Yea, respectfully…. Tim better watch out. That’s all I’m saying.”

This new movie marks Rowland’s second shocking role in the last two years, following Tyler Perry’s erotic thriller, “Mea Culpa.” The film follows her as a defense attorney who ends up entangled with her client, a murder suspect played by Trevante Rhodes, delivering more than a few titillating on-screen moments and sensual exchanges.

Rowland confessed that she and Rhodes worked with a “very, very specific” intimacy coach who helped them navigate appropriate touching, ensuring they were both comfortable.

“I remember calling my husband before it started. I sure did. I said, ‘Honey, it’s going down. It’s going down. It’s going to happen today,” she explained on the “Sherri” Show in August 2024.” And he was like, ‘OK, I’m cool.’ But my husband is the most secure human being. He is such a G.”

Rowland and Weatherspoon have been married for 12 years and share two children, Titan Jewell, 11, and Noah Jon, 5.

Meanwhile, Method Man is used to ladies fawning over his intimate scenes in “Power Book II: Ghost” and at home. The Long Island native has become quite the sex symbol over the years, as many feel he is aging like fine wine.

With his dashing smile and muscular figure, the 54-year-old keeps the ladies swooning over him even though he’s been married to his wife Tamika Smith since 2001.

Though he seems grateful that he’s still celebrated for his good looks, he also shuts down the idea of being a sex symbol.

“I’m not a sex symbol,” he told Men’s Health in 2023. “I’m not doing anything. So what’s the symbol? I’m not going to lie, I love every freaking minute of it, but I don’t want to be that guy that, when the clock starts winding down, he’s still trying to be that sexy.”

Method Man’s attractiveness is so strong that even married women soften in his presence, including host Tamron Hall, who did so when he appeared on her show in 2024.

While rapping along to the Wu-Tang Clan’s hit song “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Hall got flustered more than the screaming ladies in the audience when Method began unbuttoning his shirt to reveal his black tank top and his muscular arms.

It’s not clear what Method’s wife thinks about all this commotion regarding her husband’s charisma. She remains out of the limelight and hasn’t spoken out about it. But since they have been able to maintain an almost 25-year marriage, it seems she is pretty secure in her marriage.