‘She Ain’t Learn Her Lesson’: TikTok Influencer Ordered to Pay $1.75M for Destroying Marriage Says ‘He’s Worth It’ Before Dropping Bombshell

Brenay Kennard built a massive online following by sharing pieces of her life in real time, but over the past few months her story took a dramatic turn that spilled far beyond TikTok. The influencer, known for lifestyle and beauty content, found herself at the center of a courtroom decision that put a seven-figure price tag on a relationship many viewers had already been debating online.

Kennard recently appeared on the “Tamron Hall” show on Dec. 12 following a North Carolina jury’s decision last month ordering her to pay $1.75 million to Akira Montague, the former wife of Kennard’s now-husband, Tim Montague.

The civil judgment stemmed from claims that Kennard’s involvement with Tim while he was still married led to the breakdown of Akira’s marriage, a case that quickly drew national attention because of both Kennard’s visibility and the rarely used legal claims involved.

During her conversation with Hall, Kennard, who has 2.9 million TikTok followers, was asked directly whether the relationship was worth the financial consequences.

“Honestly, no — it’s not worth over a million. But he’s worth it, is what I can say. He’s worth it,” she replied.

Hall followed up by asking how the legal fallout had affected her relationship now that the two are married.

Kennard acknowledged the scrutiny but said it will not impact her, declaring, “I can honestly say no. If anything, it brought us stronger — stronger together, closer together — because we know that the outside hates us, but we know that we love each other.”

The court case itself centered on two long-standing North Carolina claims: alienation of affection and criminal conversation, which is a legal euphemism for adultery.

Akira Montague alleged that Kennard became involved with her husband while the Montagues were still married, ultimately leading to the collapse of their family.

According to filings, Law Commentary reported, Akira and Tim married in October 2018 and shared children. She argued that the relationship caused emotional strain and disrupted her family life, claims the jury ultimately accepted.

Kennard pushed back during the proceedings, asserting that Akira was aware the marriage was already ending and claiming that Tim told her he was “only married for housing.”

She also suggested that Akira had given her consent. Despite those arguments, jurors sided with Akira after deliberating, awarding her almost $2 million in damages.

When The Shade Room posted the clip from the interview on Instagram, many of its followers weighed in with outrage. They also shared a clip from WRAL News where Kennard says when asked how she will pay it, "I don't know. She's probably never see it."

Others focused on accountability.

The case also reignited discussion about North Carolina’s continued use of these civil claims, which allow spouses to seek damages from third parties accused of interfering in a marriage. While many states have eliminated such laws, juries in North Carolina have continued to uphold them, particularly in cases involving high-profile figures or clear evidence of involvement during a marriage.

The interview has sparked discourse too.

A TikTok influencer told the “Tamron Hall” show that a relationship the influencer defended publicly wasn’t worth the $1.75 million judgment it ultimately brought. (Change.org petition to remove episode from the “Tamron Hall)

Now there is a Change.org petition calls for “the immediate retraction of this episode from all media platforms,” stating, “Removing the interview would not only be a step towards respecting the dignity of all affected parties but also an action to prevent setting a precedent where contentious figures are given platforms that seemingly legitimize their actions.”

For Kennard, the verdict stands as both a legal and personal reckoning. She and her partner insist it isn’t over and plan to appeal. While she admits Tim was worth it, the ordeal was not. The judgment underscores that viral fame offers no shield from real consequences.