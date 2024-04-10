‘Bianca Was Basically Naked’: Dave Chappelle Seemingly Jokes About Being ‘Uncomfortable’ During Dinner with Kanye and His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have repeatedly shocked fans with their fashion choices lately, especially because Censori’s outfits often feature the 29-year-old nearly nude.

The couple showed so much skin during a boat ride in Venice, Italy, last fall while Censori allegedly performed a lewd act on West that the boating company banned them for life. But their latest offensive mishap allegedly took place in front of Dave Chappelle.

The trio reportedly had what is being described as an “uncomfortable” meeting, which the comedian joked about in his stand-up act.

Reddit user zackereee shared that he attended Chappelle’s comedy show on April 6, and the “Half Baked” star allegedly joked that he’d recently dined with the couple, but it was “uncomfortable” because Censori was “basically naked.”

Dave Chappelle (L) reportedly had an uncomfortable dinner with Kanye West (C) and his wife, Bianca Censori (R). (Photos: (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images; @biancasensorii/Instagram)

“I went to a Dave Chappelle show last night and he had multiple jokes directed at Ye throughout the night, but he did say there’s no beef between them,” read the post.

“He recently had dinner with ye and Bianca but said it was the most uncomfortable dinner he’s ever attended because Bianca was basically naked,” the post continued. “He said it looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her t-ttys and shoved a cork up her p—y and walked out the door.”

Another Reddit user confirmed the same recollections of events adding that Chappelle made several jokes about the Chicago rapper. After one of his jokes the, “Audience loses control. His solemn expression gives way to a chuckle. He slaps the mic on his leg.”

Kanye west & Bianca last night in LA pic.twitter.com/TJulxEzxYI — Ifinedie🇳🇬 (@ifinedie_) April 9, 2024

Fans reacted to the post on Reddit and seemed to enjoy Chappelle’s joke.

“Dave Chappelle is so good, that even someone repeating one of his jokes by text, on Reddit is still f—king hilarious,” replied one user. “I read that description in Dave’s voice lmao,” added another.

West — who is also a fashion designer known for styling his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — has been criticized heavily for Censori’s revealing outfits. One recent outing captured the model in a see-through sheer dress that showcased her breasts and private parts.

Other looks featured Ye completely clothed while his wife wore see-through tights with a bra as her ensemble. Her family reportedly worries that Censori is being controlled by her husband.

After being criticized in February for sharing Censori’s naked body on social media, West took to Instagram to say he would post pictures of his wife as much as he wanted to.

“Ima post my wife as much as I want, bro,” he wrote. “It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy, and I’m happy with that.”

West also shared a video with the post.

“Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” he said. “So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

Kanye West responds to people asking why he post his wife. pic.twitter.com/TRw4jrtl0C — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 12, 2024

“So don’t ever say nothing negative,” he continued. “If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f—k yourself. Seriously…leave the king the f—k alone. I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f—king Instagram.”

West has not yet responded to Chappelle’s jokes about the couple.