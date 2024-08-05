‘That Beat Down Worked For His Good’: T.I. Fans Say His ‘Fight’ with Son King Harris Paid Off as 19-Year-Old Shows Signs of Maturity After Seemingly Ditching ‘Fake Gangsta Role’

King Harris is showing signs of maturing past his misguided street persona, according to fans.

The 19-year-old has social media users speculating that he may be turning over a new leaf after a few years of public scuffles and negative headlines became a source of concern for onlookers.

But if his appearance on the “Me & Halo” YouTube series is any indication of what’s in store for the future, then he may not be the misfit that many have pegged him to be. The aspiring rapper was joined by his celebrity dad, rapper T.I., as they chatted with fellow hip-hop artist 2 Chainz and his son Halo.

T.I. fans think he knocked some sense into King Harris after public blowout over 19-year-old’s claims he grew up in the streets. (Photos: @tip/Instagram, @the_next_king10/Instagram)

During the 48-minute sit-down, Halo asked King if he pays rent. His dad, T.I. immediately quipped, “That was a good question,” with a chuckle as his son said, “That was a nice question.”

King then explained, “I was blessed with the ability not to pay rent. You know what I’m saying? But that’s not the goal to not pay rent.”

He further stated, what many consider the real sign of his maturity, that “the goal is to get your own.”

The young rapper delved a bit deeper, explaining to Halo that under no circumstances would he ever be a freeloader, not even if he found himself living with a friend. “You gon’ have to pay something or you gon’ have to do something like responsibility. You gon’ have to pay something,” said King.

When a clip of the conversation was shared to The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram page, commenters found themselves pleasantly taken aback by Harris’ answers.

“King done got real humble it seems!! That fake gangsta role seems as if he’s gotten out of it lol,” said one user.

Looks like King Harris got into a fight with T.I. on Instagram Live. Tamika Tiny Harris can be heard in the background as well. Sending prayers to their family because they need them right now. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qS8Obmhr7f — Chaddie The Baddie Turner (@TheMrChadTurner) November 26, 2023

The “Kid Saiyan” artist’s upbringing and living accommodations have been a hot topic in the past year, as he has publicly claimed that he did not grow up behind the gilded gates of a private community.

T.I. and King’s mother, Xscape singer Tiny, have a different recollection about King’s younger years. Someone else wrote, “Seems like that beat down his Dad was about to give him worked for his good.”

Their different perspectives made headlines in November 2023 when the father and son appeared to be involved in a slight dust-up with each other while attending a Falcons game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Harris felt disrespected while contending that he was from the streets and “standing on business.”

As emotions peaked, it appeared as though T.I. placed his son in a headlock. The “King of the South” would later explain that the fight was more like “a bear hug. … A bearhug with one of these at the end (headlock motion),” when he guest appears on the “Willie D. Live Show.”

The Southern hip-hop superstar interpreted Harris’ controversial behaviors as him making a way out of his father’s shadow and as an attempt to dispel rumors that he was “soft” because of his privileged life.

Moreover, the “ATL” lead actor clarified that persona is not just for the cameras. “He’s really the personality that he has assumed for himself. And all in all, it’s really just a personality because he’s not out there selling no dope and committing crimes, and nothing like that,” he added.

More fans who commented on the recent clip wrote, “KING IS LOOKING BETTER , SOUNDING BETTER.” While another individual suggested, “King done got real humble it seems.”

Regardless of what the catalyst is for King’s perceived shift, fans are just happy to see a glimmer of positive transformation.