‘I’m Probably High’: Martin Lawrence Shuts Down Reports About Him ‘Talking Slow’ Months After Slurring His Speech During Radio Interview

Comedian Martin Lawrence is setting the record straight after rumors about his health surfaced earlier this year. During his Aug. 30 stop in Detroit on his Y’all Know What It Is! tour, Lawrence addressed speculation that he had a stroke.

The entertainer, who has been selling out shows, tearing down audience hecklers and reminding people just why many consider him one of the best comics of this generation, took a moment during his set to tackle the rumors head-on.

A fan video from the show was captured by a fan sitting far away in one of the nosebleed section, and caught him coming out to the crowd joking about the speculation.

Fans are still concerned about Martin Lawrence’s health following his slurred speech during radio interview. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

“Motherf—kers talking about me and s—t. Talking about I done had a stroke and s—t,” he said to the crowd, before playfully proving them wrong.

“Does this look like a mother—ker that done had a stroke?” Lawrence joked as he leaped across the stage, even throwing in a little dance for good measure.

“I be stroking. That’s what I be doing,” he added, referencing the Clarence Carter classic.

“Then they talking about I’m talking slow and lethargic and all that..I’m probably high

Despite his light-hearted approach, some fans were still concerned.

“That definitely looks like a n—ga that had a stroke but the OG back,” one fan posted on X.

Another person tweeted, “He doesn’t want to come off weak. He doesn’t even sound like himself either.”

Martin Lawrence addressed rumors that he had a stroke during his comedy show in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/bBaOFRjdkE — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 31, 2024

Others expressed similar sentiments, noting that his speech seemed slow.

“Me (Instantly): Yes. You look and sound like you had a stroke,” a third comment answered.

“Right how you gonna say ‘Mf saying I’m taking slow’ while talking slow,” someone else followed up in a tweet.

However, many fans rushed to Lawrence’s defense.

“Y’all not buying it like y’all SEEN him have a stroke…wtf,” one person tweeted, while another mentioned, “He did have a stroke back while filming ‘Blue Streak’ but he’s already addressed that.”

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has had to reassure fans about his health.

In an interview on “Ebro In the Morning,” he was asked if he was interested in addressing his health to his fans and he said, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, you know. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

“I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything,” Lawrence continued. “I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.” He later added, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” before putting on his shades.

Concerns about Lawrence’s health first emerged in May 2023 and resurfaced at the 2024 Emmy Awards in January, where his appearance and difficulty reading the teleprompter during the ceremony raised eyebrows.

But it did not stop there. Speculation was at an all-time high while he was promoting the “Bad Boys: Ride for Die” film with his co-star Will Smith, particularly when it appeared at some events the “Fresh Prince” had to help him walk and answered questions for him in interviews.

There were also times when fans became alarmed when the 59-year-old seemed to be slurring his words and stumbling as he attempted to answer questions during press junkets for the new movie.

Despite the chatter, insiders insisted the “Big Momma’s House” star was in great shape, and he even shared videos of himself boxing to show his fitness.

Still, the conversation around his health persists. But it seems Lawrence hopes to incorporate his hilarious declarations of health in his act to change the minds of fans and get them to believe he is doing well and is in good shape.