‘I’m In God’s Hands’: Martin Lawrence’s Health Update Falls On Deaf Ears as Fans Point Out His Slurred Speech and Inability to Walk

After weeks of speculation about his health, actor Martin Lawrence has directly addressed the rumors that he is not so well. While sharing the screen with co-star Will Smith during a recent interview, he told his fans that he needs them to stop with the gossip about his wellness and that he is “healthy as hell.”

Both Lawrence and Smith have been on an exhausting international promotional tour to push their new film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installation of their massively successful “Bad Boys” franchise.

Will Smith appear to help co-star Martin Lawrence walk during “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” press run. (Photo: @martinlawrence/Instagram.)

What differs from the other promo tours of the buddy cop action movie is that the two are almost 30 years older than they were when Columbia Pictures put out the first flick.

While Smith has gotten more buff and seems to be extremely healthy, many have expressed concerns about the “Martin” star.

Now, during an interview on “Ebro In the Morning,” he aimed to put everyone at ease.

“Is there anything that you want to say to the people because they’re concerned about your health?” host Ebro Darden asked.

The former Def Comedy Jam host said, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, you know.”

“I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything,” Lawrence continued. “I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.” He later added, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” before putting on his shades.

The clip was published on The NoirOnline’s Instagram page, where fans weighed in on the “Big Momma’s House” star’s insistence that he is well.

One person said, “Nah… he’s not ok. I see what I see,” followed by a few others who speculated that Lawrence recently had a stroke.

“He’s had a stroke, his speech is slurred, he’s almost lethargic.”

Some believed he was just a little intoxicated, writing, “He just drunk y’all chill” and “He prob took an edible lol leave him alone.”

“Blk people get old. It’s ok,” one individual write. Another comment was along the same lines read, “Yall leave Marty Mar alone. Did we forget what natural aging looks like?”

Looking toward the brighter side, someone else added, “He actually looks and sounds better than the other day.”

Fans have been concerned about Lawrence’s health since May 2023, when he was spotted in a hospital gown. However, he shared glimpses of him boxing in the gym weeks later, indicating his active lifestyle.

Then concerns peaked during the 2024 Emmy Awards in January 2024.

While reuniting with his former “Martin” co-stars, Lawrence’s appearance drew attention, particularly when he struggled to read the teleprompter while presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

His pauses and slurred speech raised questions about his well-being. Fans were worried, but insiders reassured TMZ that Lawrence was in great shape. Fans remained watchful, hoping for his continued health and success.

Over the past few months, as more interviews have been made and aired, many observers noticed either the “Fresh Prince” star taking the lead when answering the questions or his co-star slowly speaking.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Martin Lawrence fans are worried about him after this video of Will Smith assisting Martin to the Stage of their new “Bad Boys Ride or Die” promo released. pic.twitter.com/mdamURqqO2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 1, 2024

An interview with “Extra” correspondent Melvin Robert to promote a “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” movie and promo event at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles had fans especially concerned as the 59-year-old was noticeably slow to speak and slurred his speech.

At the movie premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Smith seemed to help Lawrence walk get to his mark. This, too, sparked what he says is unwarranted concern.

In his Hot 97 interview, Lawrence not only assured his fans how well he was but celebrated them for being in his corner. While trying to explain just how serious they are about him, he called them his “Beyhive,” comparing his comedy tribe to that of one of the biggest singers in the world.