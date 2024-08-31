‘Walking Like a Old Man’: Fans Alarmed Over Steve Harvey’s Stiff Movements as Latest Video Raises Concerns for His Health 

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are proof that couples can still be honeymooners after nearly two decades of marriage.

For the past month, the Harveys have been broadcasting their love to fans on social media with posts from their 17th anniversary trip that included weeks on a luxurious yacht and basking on the sea with a picturesque scene in the background.

A new upload shows the couple walking hand-in-hand on a beach with powdery soft sand and turquoise waves cascading onto shore.

Steve Harvey fans think Marjorie Harvey is holding him up in new video walking on the beach as concerns about his health crop up. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

Marjorie wore a one-piece bathing suit with a low back and her 67-year-old husband a pair of swim trunks that matched his wife’s black suit and a white T-shirt. They both had on bucket hats, making their intimate moment that much sweeter to followers on Instagram.

“These two love birds are living their best life,” comments one user. A second said this “what happiness and support looks like.”

But people weighing in on the memory soon took issue with a few observations, one of them being Steve appearing to be “walking like an old man” with a stiff stride, and the second being the fact that he was smoking a cigar.

Someone asked, “Did Steve injure his back?” Another comment read, “Are they holding hands or she holding him up?” While a third person wrote, “D—n Steve ain’t that young no more your a— get older your body start bending.”

Concerns about the “Family Feud” hosts’ and his well-being grew more pressing for some who dished out unsolicited advice. One such remark read, “Steve you gotta start stretching brother!!! If you don’t use it you lose it!!!” Another response was more grim as a user stated, “Why is this man going into the ocean with a cigar. Let ur lungs breathe sir. Oxygen. Health is wealth.”

According to the American Lung Association, a large cigar can contain the same amount of tobacco as an entire pack of cigarettes. Cigar smokers are also ten times more likely to die from forms of cancer impacting the mouth, esophagus, and lungs than non-smokers.

But Harvey would rather people keep their cancer facts to themselves. In a video posted to his YouTube page, he expressed that very sentiment.

“Before you tell me what cigars do to your body, let me tell you what it do for me. Because I gotta work from the time I wake up, I say I gotta have little moments in the day where I’m just doing what I wanna do. And a cigar is relaxing to me,” he said while seated in his trailer on set of his since-cancelled talk show.

He concluded with, “You take this from me, I don’t do drugs, I ain’t eat no cake, I got one woman — she at the house working, I’m down here working — something got to give.” Steve previously alluded to his packed schedule taking a toll on him.

Speculative reports of him cracking under the pressure of his demanding gigs insinuated that Marjorie and her alleged demands to live a soft life began to circulate this year amid months of cheating rumors. The comedian had denied that anyone had come between him and his wife.

Steve Harvey responded to Katt Williams and said it's on sight when he sees him pic.twitter.com/RRThjTEw1K — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 27, 2024

Age and comparisons of him “walking like Biden” aside, at least one person suggested that the cadence of his steps may be a sign of his fortune. “That invest fest check and percentage make you walk with a limp,” they wrote. Steve has spoken at the entrepreneurial and financial conference in Atlanta for the past two years.

This year while on stage, he addressed Katt Williams for launching claims of his being a joke thief during a January “Club Shay Shay” appearance. Last summer, Steve took time out to shut down stories that Marjorie had been unfaithful.