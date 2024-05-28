‘I Can’t Say S—, But I’m Happy’: Steve Harvey Reveals The Secret To His Marital Bliss With Marjorie Months After Comedian Claimed He Was Afraid Of His Wife Amid Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey believes that men only have to remember one golden rule in order to have a lasting marriage, but his own alleged marital strife has made it impossible for some skeptics to receive the message.

The comedian’s words of advice come months after rumors that he and Marjorie Harvey were working through a rough patch, which included claims of her cheating with one of his chefs and a security guard, and that the couple was ultimately headed toward divorce.

Steve Harvey’s message about letting his wife Marjorie Harvey call the shots in the marriage backfires months after infidelity rumors. (Photos: Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram.)

In a video tweeted on May 26, the host told a male member of the “Family Feud” audience that “you can be happy or you can be right” in between filming.

As the resurfaced clip continues, Steve says, “Work that s—t out in your mind, dog. Dude, that’s them choices you got. You can be happy or you can be right. If you in a marriage and you a guy and your goal is to be be right, you’re not gone be married long because you are an idiot.”

Doubling down on his logic, the actor and author told the man, “You’re not gonna be right, man. They’re women. You’re not going to be right. Even if you are right, they’ll make it appear that you’re [wrong] — they’re f—king amazing at this. I’m telling you, stop trying to be right and go on and live yourself a little happy-ass life. And marriage is not 50-50. Anybody told you that … marriage is 85-15. And guess who got the 15?”

Do you want to know the secret to relationships??? pic.twitter.com/byFHeswamV — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) May 26, 2024

Further leaning into his own experiences with Marjorie, “The Steve Harvey Show” actor said that despite owning several “wonderful houses,” he has been prohibited from smoking cigars in their homes. Instead, he has a small, unattached lounge at one of their properties.

Last year, his radio show co-host Shirley Strawberry was exposed for telling her imprisoned husband that her boss was afraid of Marjorie and that she looked at his colleagues as “the help.” The longtime radio personality later apologized for on-air to Steve for her remarks.

“I bought the f—king house. My wife don’t work. That’s her house. … All the rest of that house belongs to her.” Steve claimed he doesn’t even have a say in the decor of the home. “I can’t say s—t. But you know what, I’m happy. .. I’m the happiest I ever been.” The post was met with some approval, but there were a few replies that hinted some fans were not onboard with wisdom.

“Get married twice ? Cause you did,” wrote an X user. Prior to reconnecting with Marjorie in 2005 — which he shared in a post later that day, revealing they initially met in 1990 — Steve was married to his first wife, Marcia Harvey, and then later to his second wife, Mary Shackelford. Between the two women, he fathered four children. Marjorie has three children of her own from two separate relationships.

Another user snidely quipped, “Your got the secret huh?” And a third person responded with a meme of a young boy looking at his cellphone and laughing, further proving that critics found his marriage advice ironic given the speculation.

Steve has addressed the cheating rumors on two occasions, both times adamantly saying they were untrue and that the lies had only made him and Marjorie closer. However, the Memphis native has remained largely absent on social media amid the whispers, having only shared four posts, three at the end of 2023, and one this year.

Her husband has refrained from uploading personal posts, instead opting to recirculate clips of his interactions with his “Family Feud” audience and other endeavors.