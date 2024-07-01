‘She’s Back’: Nicole Murphy Shocks Fans with New Look Months After the Passing of Her Boyfriend from Cancer

Months after losing her boyfriend Warren Braithwaite to cancer, Nicole Murphy has debuted a new look for the summer.

The mother of five and ex-wife of comedian Eddie Murphy has been known for her stunning looks since they were married in the 1990s. But even beauties can be heartbroken.

Nicole Murphy has fans turning heads after debuting her new look months after the passing her boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite, died of cancer. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Many fans appreciate Murphy coloring her brown hair platinum blonde as she makes steps to move forward following her devastating loss. Her signature short pixie cut remains, but now it is bleached, complementing her new golden bronze complexion.

The model revealed her new hairstyle on Instagram in a short video clip earlier this month. She can be seen smizing into the camera. In the caption, Murphy wrote, “She’s back. Loving my new look and feeling fabulous! #fountainofyouryouth #fabover50.”

Murphy gave her one million followers a closer look at her transformation in her Instagram story on June 30.

Hollywood Unlocked posted a video of the 56-year-old out and about, and its followers went bonkers in the comment section, expressing their approval and excitement for her new look.

Some requested her “anti-aging secrets,” while a few accused her of having plastic surgery.

“She looks great! Meanwhile a lot of ppl in the comment will be aging like toilet paper,” a comment read, while another said, “Surgery Or Not, She Looks Good!”

A third said, “I remember her being on Hollywood Ex’s and said she spends 100K a year on her looks. So her secret is facelift, filters, botox and fillers,” one comment recalled. “I seen her at Essence musical Festival not that long ago and she looked really aged. She’s beautiful though.”

Effacé Aesthetics hoped in the comments for some free promo and wrote, “We are her anti-aging secret! We’ll be sharing her recent visit to us soon with the treatments she received. She was sweet and wanted to share with y’all.”

Referring to her new hairdo, one individual called it the “Off to steal someone else’s husband haircut.”

Back in 2019, Murphy was caught locking lips with married “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua in Italy. Fuqua is married and has children with “Waiting to Exhale” star Lela Rochon. Murphy said they were just “friends” and expressed her regret with an apology about dealing with a married man, despite her being under the impression their marriage was over.

Nicole Murphy ( Eddie's ex wife) & Antoine Fuqua director & supposedly married to Lela Rochon for 20 yrs.



She stated she was just greeting a "family friend". I have never greeted any family friend like this. Maybe she didn't know he was married, but HE definitely knew he was. pic.twitter.com/CeNUjirgRW — 4Ks1j3Asbc❤️❤️ (@dbow7541) July 23, 2019

Murphy is currently coming back from the loss of the man she considered “her world.”

Eddie’s ex introduced Braithwaite in July 2023 on social media, shocking the world with her mystery man. Over the last year, Murphy shared their passionate relationship in a series of photographs and videos.

The public would later find out about Braithwaite’s untimely demise in March 2024. He had lost his battle with cancer, shredding the hearts of his friends and loved ones.

She took to her Instagram to share a tribute writing, “I miss you so much my love.”

“May you rest in peace my sweet,” she continued. “It’s so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face,” she continued. “You were my world & my everything.”

Murphy has been linked to a few high-profile men over the years, including basketball legend Michael Jordan, TV host and former NFL star Michael Strahan, and actor and comedian Nick Cannon.

However, her most significant relationship was one of the top comedians of his generation and the father of her five children.

Pointing back to her divorce, one person said, “I don’t understand Eddie Murphy. Honestly, I don’t.”

Murphy and the “Beverly Hills Cop” star have been divorced for nearly 20 years. Their marriage began in 1993 and ended due to irreconcilable differences after 12 years.

Murphy filed for divorce in August 2005, which was finalized the following year in April 2006. Despite the end of their marital relationship, the couple remained committed to co-parenting their children and maintaining a stable family environment post-divorce​. She, Eddie and Braithwaite took photos together at the wedding of the former couple’s son Myles Murphy.