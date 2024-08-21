‘God Can Never Be Mocked’: Fans Rush to Ciara’s Defense After Critics Tell Singer to ‘Pick a Side’ Between ‘Caked Up’ Photos and Christianity  

Ciara is proving night after night that loving Russell Wilson has done her body plenty of good. The singer is currently on the road with Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, and special guest producer Timbaland for their futuristic Out of This World tour.

Fan footage from the concerts has highlighted packed-out arenas and the high energy of the crowds. But the thing that seems to keep social media users drooling over the singer’s set are her curves and dance moves.

The latest video to send people into a frenzy shows the ATL Princess “caked out” in a leather shorts and chaps-like combo and a bedazzled, nude tank top as she works the stage and audience.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Ciara attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

At one point, the “Goodies” superstar, 37, drops to her knees while simultaneously turning her back to attendees and proceeds to wind her hips as she slides backward toward the front of her stage to join her backup dancers.

The hypnotizing move along with the choreography she flawlessly executes afterwards —which consists of more seductive hip gyrations — set to the song “Ride” encouraged viewers’ imaginations to run wild, as evident by the comments shared online.

In one repost of the clip, one person wrote, “Cici caked out” and “Dont let Russell see this! This is how she finna get baby#5.”

Remarks praising how Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is winning regardless of what happens on the field are popular among the couple’s fans.

However, some critics question Ciara’s faith, as she shares photos and videos that appear suggestive.

One fan commented on Instagram, “Everyone lovessss praising other humans is sad, one day in church and the next day this is the content they give. Yes, we all know none of us are perfect down here, but pick a side. God can never be mocked remember that.”

The Instagram user’s comments sparked a debate from fans, many who rushed to defend the singer from judgement.

“She is an R&B singer who has a relationship with God,” said one fan. “She is working! What are you expecting to see? Praise dancing?”

Another fan joked, “Christians pass by a comment section without trying to take a moral high ground challenge level: impossible,” while a third fan responded with a simple, “Girl bye!”

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married since 2016, and in less than 10 years, they have gone from a family of three — including Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé rapper Future — to a party of six.

They welcomed daughter Sienna Princess, 7, in 2017, son Win Harrison, 4, in 2020, and newest addition, daughter Amora Princess, 8 months, in December 2023.

The family has relied heavily on their faith, crediting God for bringing them together. According to Wilson, it was God who told him he would be responsible for raising Future Zahir.

God spoke to Ciara as well, delivering her the man of her dreams.

“I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve gotta love him,” she told Angie Martinez in a 2019 interview. “I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

In June, Ciara was called out for her “ungodly” dance moves shortly after being featured in a gospel song, “Altar (Remix)” by Christian hip-hop artist Hulvey.

“We Hear A Collaborating Between Hulvey and Ciara, Ciara NEEDS To Renounce And Denounce Every Ungodly Song Video, And Social Media Dirty Dancing Post For Starters. We Shouldn’t Ignore her Being A Stumbling Block And Agent of Confusion for Young People, Adults, And The Body Of Christ,” a critic wrote on Instagram.

However, Ciara’s fans quickly shut down the hate. One fan responded, “Debating if someone [can] praise God or not is wild to me! There were no perfect people in the Bible to my recollection.”

With the exception of a few critics here and there, fans have been overwhelmingly okay with Ciara’s duality and continue to defend her from those who believe she has to choose one side.