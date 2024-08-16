‘He Needs Help’: Tyrese Fans Worry Singer Is Spiraling After Showing Up to ‘The Breakfast Club’ Uninvited to Reignite Feud With Host DJ Envy 

The syndicated hosts of “The Breakfast Club” are not welcoming uninvited guests on their morning show, which includes surprise pop-ups from Tyrese. The singer went viral earlier this week after he debuted a new look dedicated to Marvin Gaye while singing the National Anthem at an Aug. 11 NFL preseason game in Los Angeles.

Now the entertainer has posted a video of himself standing outside of the iHeartRadio doors that lead to the studio where Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious were broadcasting live from New York City on Aug. 16.

Tyrese attempts to pull up on DJ Envy one year after their feud over lack of support during Tyrese’s divorce. (Photos by Phillip Faraone/WireImage; @djenvy/Instagram)

“Dj Envy wouldn’t let me in… I’m still here stuck at the door…I guess The Breakfast Club don’t want me to tell anyone about #BeautifulPain,” he wrote, plugging his recent album as he pleaded, “C-TheGod please come open the door King.”

Tyrese is currently on a promotional tour for his upcoming film “1992,” which takes place during the L.A. riots spawned by the acquittal of the cops who beat Rodney King. Simultaneously, he also released his new and long-anticipated album “Beautiful Pain” on the same day he hoped to get on-air with the radio hosts.

Neither the show nor Envy or Charlamagne teased surprise guests for the Friday edition of the show, leaving many to flood social media with reactions to the “Sweet Lady” crooner’s latest antics.

“I don’t blame DJ Envy! Keep that nutcase outside!!” wrote one spectator who suspected that Tyrese was banned after the two men had a falling-out in 2023.

The New York native and his wife, Gia Casey, accused Gibson of crossing boundaries after helping the couple mend their relationship in the aftermath of Envy’s publicized cheating scandal with Erica Mena.

Before their rapport with the celebrity soured, Envy thought of Tyrese as “a therapist, the mediator, the person in-between” during the tumultuous time in the marriage. However, according to Gia, Tyrese eventually grew demanding of her time and dished out inappropriate compliments via texts.

Last year, during Tyrese’s appearance on the morning radio show, he said that Envy was unappreciative of the efforts he made to save their union and that he did not receive the same attention when his marriage to his second wife, Samantha Lee, began to crumble.

During the heated exchange, Envy uttered that Tyrese’s alleged inappropriate contact with Gia was “disrespectful” enough to make him want to “box your mouth.”

Another person weighing in on the snubbed self-invitation to the studio wrote, “Tyreses went in the innanet talking ish about him AGAIN and put Charlemagne in it. They both said they are done with him after that he’s not welcomed there no more. Tyrese loves to dig his grave and ask for the public’s help to dig himself out.”

things get heated at The Breakfast Club when DJ Envy & Tyrese talk about their beef pic.twitter.com/2zqfltph6p — SOUND (@itsavibe) September 7, 2023

During last year’s conversation, Tyrese cleared the air with Charlamagne, or so many thought. The two men had a years-long falling-out after Tyrese flew Charlamagne to Atlanta to film an interview with him and Lee following his viral 2017 meltdown.

The 12-minute video birthed the meme of the entertainer crying and asking, “What more do you want from me?” amid a custody battle over his daughter Shayla with his first wife, Norma Mitchell.

Charlamagne obliged him. However, the director of the production has allegedly held the recording hostage. At the time of the rift, Charlamagne felt that his time was wasted.

While at “The Breakfast Club,” Tyrese tried to make amends. “I apologize for what another n—ga did that ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he said.

Still, feuds aside, several fans expressed concern about the “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer’s behavior. “A demonstration infront of the door is childish,” said one person. A second wrote, “Tyrese is in a perpetual spiral. I may not always agree with Envy but he isn’t like that. Tyrese isn’t just a man trying to express himself. He needs help.”

The “Fast & Furious” franchise actor has been the subject of speculation regarding his mental health since 2017. In the years since, Tyrese has had a number of instances where he overshared about his personal life, including his daughters, more often than not in hyper-emotional posts that are off-putting to fans.

His mental well-being was most recently questioned after he dressed up as the “Let’s Get It On” singer and tried to perform the national anthem like the later artist at the Rams-Cowboys game in L.A. The social media spectacle was among the topics “The Breakfast Club” discussed on Aug. 12.

“I thought Tyrese was just trying something new. He was tired of being himself, which I can totally understand,” said Charlamagne.

He continued, “If I woke up Tyrese and decided to dress up in cosplay as something else, I would totally understand why I’m doing that. ‘Cause I don’t wanna be me. I wouldn’t wanna be Tyrese.”

Charlamagne dug his heels even deeper, saying that the look did not remind him of Gaye; instead, he felt that Tyrese looked like an extra in “Sanford and Son.” “That’s my guy, but nothing about that gave me Marvin Gaye.”