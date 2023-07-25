‘Making Them Ugly Faces’: Tyrese Says His Viral Crying Video Is ‘Laughable’ Years After Overcoming Fan Jokes, Claims People Treat Him Differently Now

Tyrese has found the silver lining in being turned into a viral, inescapable meme during one of his lowest moments.

He became a bit of an online spectacle in 2017 when he recorded himself having an emotional breakdown amid a custody battle with his first wife, Norma Gibson, over their daughter, Shayla. The tear-filled rant spawned social media gold when he exclaimed, “What more do you want from me?”

Tyrese Gibson and his ex-wife Norma wed in 2007. (Photo: Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

For six years, he has witnessed fans and critics alike reference the meltdown dubbed his “crying video” whenever he vents about his personal matters online. His recent drawn-out divorce proceedings from his second wife, Samantha Lee, and their custody tug of war over their daughter, Soraya, were no exception.

The “Baby Boy” actor also poked fun at himself when he claimed he would be making another video filled with waterworks as he broke down his claims of being railroaded by the family court system.

He has been outspoken about the judge’s “illegal” actions after being ordered to pay more than $10,000 per month in child support and having to fight to have his prenuptial agreement upheld.

Yet, throughout it all, he has seemingly held his head high. “I’ve been able to survive the reputation of a crying video. This is all laughable to me,” he told radio host Tammy Mac in a recent interview. He added that if his career were to be ruined, it would have happened in 2017.

crying breaking down tyrese what more do you want from me reaction funny meme pic.twitter.com/xiuxVB6i43 — ❤️‍🔥 (@pinkarchiv3) October 10, 2022

“Most people didn’t have to deal with a crying video and making them ugly faces on psych meds and then figure they’re going to have some type of career after,” said Tyrese.

“So, I just want to remind y’all that people will project that it’s over. They will say, ‘Ah, man, he ain’t gon’ be able to …’ I’m still here. And it’s mind-blowing to me that God continues to bless me and make my stage even bigger.”

In fact, he claimed that the vulnerable moment helped more people embrace him, especially men who tend to shield others from their emotions.

“What ended up on the internet is what us as men normally deal with alone at home. … It was a meme; it was funny for people who choose to make it funny. But it was something that got reactivated inside of people towards me, and I feel it every day,” he said, giving thanks to God.

Fans commented, “Love where this brother is in his life…focused on God. I will keep praying for him,” and “Your truth is your truth just as God truth is all truth , his word is truth just read and put his words into action.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyrese said he hopes the ruling in his divorce case will be overturned.