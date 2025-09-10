‘Can Run, But They Can’t Hide’: CNN Host Drops Receipts After Karoline Leavitt Tries to Shield Donald Trump from Explosive Scandal

Could the lewd birthday letter President Donald Trump is reported to have written to subsequently convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein back in the early 2000s really be a plant? That’s what popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God believes.

On “The Breakfast Club” Tuesday, Charlamagne said he believed a Trump supporter “planted” the letter for the administration to “debunk.”

“I don’t believe that painting, though, I’m going to be honest with you. That drawing … I think somebody down with Trump planted that,” Charlamagne said.

CNN Host Kaitlan Collins (Photo: X/kaitlan collins)

“Because once you debunk that and prove that it’s fake, then maybe people will start looking at everything else like it’s fake,” he explained.

“It just seems too damn silly to be real,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the existence of the letter earlier this summer. The story revealed friends of the disgraced financier sent him racy letters for his 50th birthday, including a bawdy one from Trump with a drawing of a naked woman on it. The letters were put together in a leather-bound book by Epstein’s then-girlfriend, now-convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the Journal.

‘You Know, Who Said That?’: Black CNN Panelist Forces Scott Jennings to Eat His Words As His Take on Trump and Cops Comes Back to Haunt Him

A furious Trump is still fuming over the WSJ report, calling the letter at the time of the WSJ report “a fake thing,” and filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal, including publisher and former Trump confidante Rupert Murdoch.

The most recent development occurred Monday when members of the House Oversight Committee confirmed that lawyers for Epstein’s estate gave lawmakers a copy of Epstein’s so-called “birthday book” containing Trump’s note to his former friend, setting off a fresh round of White House denials and sparking another uproar on social media.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and other Trump administration officials immediately denied that the President wrote the letter, even though it’s clearly in the Epstein book released by Congress.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt insisted in a post on social media Monday.

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

“President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she threatened.

Then at Tuesday’s White House briefing, Leavitt said the White House brought in three separate handwriting analysts “who said this was absolutely not the President’s authentic signature.”

“And we have maintained that position all along,” she whined.

“The President did not write this letter. He did not sign this letter, and that’s why the President’s external legal team is aggressively pursuing litigation against the “Wall Street Journal,” and they will continue to,” she sneered.

“This lying and spin is just ridiculous. The WSJ did an analysis of Trump’s signature on the Epstein letter compared to other examples from that era and there is no question it’s authentic,” independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted on X.

They can run but they can’t hide. — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) September 8, 2025

“Has anyone ever added a laugh track to one of her pressers?” Threads user Joseph McBride wondered.

Social media can’t believe the lies coming out of Leavitt’s mouth.

“No YOU think we are all that stupid! He 💯 made the drawing and 💯 signed it!” another Threads user proclaimed.

And it’s unlikely Charlamagne’s theory is correct either because, not only did the Journal also bring in a handwriting expert to verify the signature before they published the story, plenty of other examples of Trump’s John Hancock from that time exist.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins, on Monday’s edition of The Source with Kaitlan Collins, also cast doubt on the Trump administration denials.

Collins found a number of Trump’s signatures from the 1990s and early 200s, including a book inscription describing Epstein as “the best.”

Here’s part of what she said: “There’s a lot of examples of the president, from that same era, of when this birthday book was compiled, signing his name in a similar style. Like this 1996 letter to then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Or this 1995 letter to a member of a local Palm Beach commission.”

“There’s also that 1999 letter to the legendary CNN host, Larry King, that you see here, and a 1984 letter to the executive editor of The New York Times,” Collins continued. “There’s even an inscription in a Trump book that Epstein owned from 1997, that The New York Times recently published.’

“Those are the signatures there. And of course, this is the one the White House is denying is the president’s,” she summed up.