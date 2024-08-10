‘He Even Looks Like Russell a Lil Bit Now’: Russell Wilson and Ciaria’s Blended Family Blends So Well Fans Question If NFL Star Is Future’s Real Father

Russell Wilson‘s public expression of love for Ciara’s oldest son continues to spark criticism online. The Super Bowl champion and his wife have been together for nearly a decade, but before him the R&B singer was engaged to the father of her son.

On Aug. 5, Wilson shared an Instagram post with a special message for little Future Zahir Wilburn, which fans view as a shady jab at the boy’s father, rapper Future.

Fans praise Russell Wilson for his role as a stepfather for Ciara’s son, Future. (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

“I’m full of Joy! Nothing better than seeing you smile! Our young growing boy becoming a young man. I am so proud of you Future! Helping as a ball boy for the @Steelers and working on your own & in the Locker Room,” Russell Wilson wrote on Instagram, in the caption of a picture he posted of little Future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback continued, “Being so dedicated to sports and everything you embark on! You are the sunshine of my life. I love you. Keep Winning son! Proud Post! Cheers to you for being you! There is nothing you can’t do with Jesus on your side! Love you to Heaven & Back!”

Ten-year-old Future Zahir is the only child between Ciara and the artist Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn. The two began dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013, and welcomed their son in 2014.

After a 14-month engagement, Ciara and Future called off the wedding. The “Goodies” hitmaker began dating the NFL quarterback Wilson in 2015, whom she tied the knot with the following year.

Ciara and Wilson’s relationship has been a topic of conversation for the past decade. In particular, the nine-time Pro Bowler player’s role as a stepfather for Future Zahir constantly ignites online discussion.

For example, in response to Wilson’s latest Instagram post about Ciara’s oldest son, someone on the social media app reacted, “He ain’t a stepfather, he a father that STEPPED UP.”

Another sympathetic commenter posted, “That’s not his stepfather that’s his FATHER period.” In addition, someone declared, “Ciara won the stepfather lottery!”

Russell Wilson’s joyful support for Future Zahir also led to social media users saying the non-blood-related professional athlete and pre-teen resemble each other. An Instagram user posted, “He even looks like Russell a lil bit now.”

“Russ loves that boy so much they starting to look alike,” another like-minded individual commented.

While Ciara’s husband received praise for his parenting skills, Future repeatedly faced accusations of being a “deadbeat dad.” In 2015, Ciara even implied her ex-fiancé was a bad father.

Furthermore, One's Main Focus Should Be On Being A Good Parent. — Ciara (@ciara) July 14, 2015

The narrative of Future being an absentee father continues to be a talking point online. One person on Instagram took a direct shot at the Freebandz record label founder by posting, “The deadbeats and Freeband avengers finna hate in 3 2 1.”

A Russell Wilson backer stated, “One thing about Russell, he is not worried about Future… And I love that.” However, critics believe Russ’ post was an indirect jab at Future’s father. also called out Wilson. Two said, “This man is doing too much” and “He’s not yo son dude.”

Future has denied being a deadbeat dad and insisted he plays a significant role in Future Zahir’s life. The Grammy Award winner and Ciara eventually settled a child custody case in 2016. A judge granted them joint custody of their son.

Besides Future Zahir, Russell Wilson and Ciara have three other children together: daughter, Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, and 8-month-old Amora Princess. Wilson had no children before dating Ciara.

Meanwhile, her ex Future, on the other hand, has eight children with eight different women.