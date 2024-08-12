‘You a Pimp Too!’: Steve Harvey Makes Confession to ‘Family Feud’ Contestant About Proposal to Third Wife Marjorie After Two Failed Divorces 

When it comes to romance, Steve Harvey has a few tricks up his sleeve, and so do his “Family Feud” contestants. A clip promoting an Aug. 8 episode of the game show revealed the host had an unexpected bonding moment with a man putting up points on the board.

During one round, Steve, 67, asked, “If a magician proposes, he might pull a ring out of his girlfriend’s what?”

Steve Harvey’s story about his romantic proposal to Marjorie Harvey derails when critics accuse his wife of being a “homewrecker.” (Photo: Marorie_harvey/Instagram)

A contestant named China confidently guessed, “dessert.” To which the actor responded, “That’s how I proposed to my wife,” sparking what turned into an exchange between the two men who took similar approaches to popping the big question to their women.

As the Chino detailed how he had hid his wife’s engagement ring hidden under a whipped cream-covered dessert, Steve repeatedly said, “Dog!” in amazement at their similar stories. Steve finally exclaimed, “Shut up! You a pimp too!” as he exchanged a handshake with the contestant.

In the comments of the post shared on the entertainer’s Instagram page, a fan wrote, “The bond, the dap up, and the fact it was on the board. Perfect.”

A second individual said, “Nothing like finding a kindred spirit.” While a third person comically quipped, “If ‘cut from the same cloth’ was caught on camera.”

Steve Harvey’s story about his romantic proposal to Marjorie Harvey derails when critics accuse his wife of being a homewrecker. (Photos: The Steve Harvey Show/YouTube.)

In a past episode of Steve’s now-defunct talk show, he took a trip down memory lane to share with his audience the full story of how he proposed to his third and current wife, Marjorie Harvey.

The couple initially met in 1990 at a comedy club when they were both married to separate people and did not reconnect until 2005. Steve has admitted he claimed he would one day marry Majorie the moment he laid eyes on her. He proposed in 2006, and they exchanged vows the following year.

According to Steve, he asked the Memphis native for her hand in marriage while on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He told his daytime talk show audience that he planned out a special dinner for two weeks, coordinating details of the special moment with hotel and restaurant staff.

Steve Harvey, a retired stand up comedian and game show host on his 3rd marriage gets an entire tv show dedicated to giving “expert” relationship advice and no one scrutinizes his past relationships or asks for his counseling credentials. I wonder why. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bm9FmZCIqk — don demarco (@myfaultOG23) January 24, 2023

The comedian also shared that Marjorie was reluctant to go out for dinner after traveling, but that he coaxed her into sticking with the plan, preventing his proposal from being foiled. While dining in a wine cellar, waiters brought out desserts, unknowingly setting Marjorie up for the shock of her life. On her plate was a box, which at first glance appeared to be gelatin.

“And when she realized that it wasn’t jello, she looked up under there and she said, ‘Oh my God!’” recalled Steve. “And then she started crying. And I opened it up and then there was a rather nice-sized diamond. I got on my knee, I proposed to her inside the wine cellar,” he continued.

Comments left on YouTube praised the comic for being romantic, while others wrote that they had similar engagements. But reactions derailed when Steve’s past marriages were brought up.

Prior to finding the woman of his dreams, he was married to his first wife, Marcia Harvey, with whom he shares twin daughters and a son, and then to his second wife, Mary Shackleford, with whom he shares one son.

“Nobody cares how you cheated & left your 2nd wife for the homewrecker. I dont believe anything a person says that do not practice what they preach. Smh,” read a criticism.

“How did you introduce yourself to your first two wives and to your side chick,” snidely remarked another commenter.

Speculators suspect that Steve, who admitted to being unfaithful in his past unions, was cheating on Shackleford with Marjorie. The couple has never given any credence to the rumors.

Another comment stated, “When you have yrs of experience in proposing nothing should go wrong.”

In July, Steve and Marjorie celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. A series of posts commemorating their love for each other comes a year after rumors of infidelity led some to believe the pair was headed for divorce.

The Harveys insist that the persistent narratives about their lives could not be further from the truth.