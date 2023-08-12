‘She Seems a Lot Happier Since Being Free’: Meagan Good Seemingly Takes a ‘Shot’ at Ex-Husband DeVon Franklin After Debuting New Tattoo and Post About Uncontrolled Love

Meagan Good is committed to being her authentic self and living life on her terms. Days after the actress celebrated her 42nd birthday, she posted a video on social media of her new tattoo that echoes a similar sentiment.

The “Harlem” star sent a clear message about her perspective on love and freedom when she had “love her but leave her wild” inked on her left forearm. In the caption, she seemingly doubled down on the freedom with a soaring eagle emoji.

The new ink was executed to her liking by I Am Compton, a popular LA-based tattoo artist and the father of actress Kyla Pratt’s two daughters.

Meagan Good shows off her new tattoo. (Photo: Meagangood/Instagram.)

Many of Good’s followers seemed to resonate with the message. “I love how unapologetic you are,” wrote one person. “You can’t change the person you marry they are who they are essentially…” wrote another individual.

Others interpreted the tattoo as a subtle jab at the Hollywood beauty’s ex-husband, DeVon Franklin. The former couple, who personified “relationship goals” for some, announced their decision to split in December 2021.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” read a joint message shared by both Good and Franklin on Instagram.

They were married for nearly a decade when their divorce was finalized in June 2022. Good publicly stated that she did not seek out the separation and in the end, she did not contest the petition, as well as opted to not show up for a court appearance regarding a divorce settlement.

“She seems a lot happier since being free. Without a doubt, I am noticing how happier women are after a divorce. (Not that all relationships don’t work),” read a third comment.

“Love her but leave her wild. Sounds like a shot at the pastor lol,” wrote a fourth person.

Meagan Good really turned up her 'free me' volume after her divorce! 'Ashawo SZN' on steroids. 'Good Transformation with Meagan' coming to your 'unfit' screens very soon. Hehe pic.twitter.com/OyT8ITi53G — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) January 20, 2022

Speculating fans have debated if the former couple’s lack of children or Good’s sexy demeanor and Franklin’s more reserved persona ultimately led to the demise of their union. Neither party has spoken transparently or at length about the details of the marriage ending.

Franklin, who is a pastor and Hollywood executive, has been outspoken about taking accountability for his contributions to the failed relationship. In June, he also opened up about the grief he experienced following the breakup.

“I mean there are nights you know I’m crying myself to sleep. You know, there are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal,” he told “The Breakfast Club.”

Good has not only healed but also rebounded with her new love interest in actor Jonathan Majors. They two lovebirds have been spotted cozying up with each other since mid-May. She has also been by his side throughout his ongoing domestic violence case.