‘The Twins Must’ve Been Busy Again’: Marjorie Harvey Defends Steve Harvey’s Sons In Family Post as Fans Inquire About the Comedian’s Other Kids

Steve and Marjorie Harvey are still sailing around the Mediterranean as they continue their 17th wedding anniversary jaunt. The couple’s private celebration has turned into a family gathering, with many members of the blended Harvey family joining them over the past few weeks.

The married couple share seven adult children. Steve has four children from previous relationships: twin daughters Karli and Brandi, both 42, and sons Broderick Harvey Jr., 33, and Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey, 26.

Majorie Harvey claps back at fan about Steve Harvey’s son as others inquite about the comedian’s twins, Karli Raymond (left) and Brandi Harvey (right). (Photos: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram; @iamsteveharvey/Instagram)

Marjorie brought three children into the marriage: Morgan, 39, Jason, 33, and socialite Lori, 27.

A week ago, Marjorie shared photos of herself and Steve with several of their children and grandchildren on a chartered yacht. The pictures featured Lori, Wynton, Broderick, Jason, Jason’s wife Amanda, and their children: Rose, Ezra, Noah, Joey, and a new baby.

Recently, on Friday, July 19, Marjorie shared more highlights from their anniversary trip in Taormina, Italy. She mentioned that only a few of the seven children always seem to join them for these annual celebrations.

“More pictures from our Anniversary trip. Blessings upon blessings,” she wrote in a caption. “These three children manage to show up at some point on every Anniversary trip and turn it into a family/anniversary trip.”

Lori, Broderick and Wynton are the three children she referred to that are seen in the photos.

One user commented, “I thought this was a family trip,” to which Marjorie humorously replied, “So do my children,” with a palm-face emoji.

Another follower remarked, “Family anniversary. I love it!”

At one point, Marjorie engaged with a few of her followers, fiercely defending her family. When someone asked if one of the young men was her son, she replied, “They both are my sons,” adding, “Anybody that doesn’t understand that, probably should log out of this page.”

A couple of her 3.1 million followers noticed (again) the absence of Steve’s eldest daughters, Karli and Brandi.

(Left photo) Karli Raymond (left) and Brandi Harvey (right). (Right photo:) Steve Harvey with daughters at a young age. (Photo: @iamsteveharvey/Instagram)

One user wrote, “Steve’s oldest girls don’t seem to make it to the trips maybe it’s her kids,” while another asked, “Where are the other children, Steve’s kids?”

Someone else quipped, “The twins must’ve been busy again.”

Another inquired, “I am curious. Where are the first set of kids ?? uno relationships?? anyone knows ?”, prompting someone else to reply, “Home with their family. You should stop trying to make something out of nothin.”

The twins also missed the Harve family trip to Monte Carlo, Monaco in 2019. But the reality is that Karli and Brandi are indeed busy with their professional lives.

Brandi is the founder and CEO of Beyond Her, a lifestyle brand focused on empowering women. She also produces and hosts the podcast “Vault Empowers” and has recently conducted interviews with personalities like Ricky Smiley and Cindy Trimm through 3 Cent Media Ventures. Her show is part of her father’s Steve Harvey Network, and she released a new episode on July 17. She and her dad also have a book club episode they drop every month.

Brandi and Steve Harvey drop content bi-monthly on the Steve Harvey Network. (Photos: @iambrandiharvey/Instagram)

Additionally, Brandi manages a subscription-based life coaching service through her website, where people pay her for master classes on everything from life coaching to weight loss.

Karli, on the other hand, is a mommy and wife who runs multiple insurance agencies and travels the world hosting events. She balances her professional responsibilities while also managing her household.

Recently, Karli appeared on Grown Woman TV, where she discussed her various ventures, including becoming a certified sex expert.

“I wear multiple hats,” she said on the panel, but noted she makes the most of her money in the insurance industry.

In June, Karli and Brandi linked up for an episode of “Vault Empowers” to discuss their lives and how, despite being twins, they have different paths. This episode was Karli’s last post on social media.

The Harveys have navigated the complexities of blending their families over the years. It has not always been as picturesque as the vacation photos suggest.

In a 2023 interview on “Club Shay Shay,” Steve candidly discussed the challenges, saying it was “hard” to bring them together because “the four girls” were “totally against it.” Despite initial resistance, the girls have come together, becoming “cordial” and considering themselves sisters.

While Karli and Brandi’s absence on this particular trip is noticeable, it is not unusual given their busy professional lives and their preference for privacy.

The Harvey family continues to gel, celebrating their shared moments and supporting each other in their individual endeavors.