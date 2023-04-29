‘How the Hell You Finna Tell Me’: Steve Harvey Says He Had to Shut Down His and Marjorie’s Daughters After They Tried to Talk the Couple Out Of Getting Married

Comedian Steve Harvey admitted that his children and stepchildren didn’t want him and his wife Marjorie Harvey to get married when they first met.

Harvey made the shocking revelation during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” earlier this week. The talk show host was asked how it went while blending his children into a family unit with his wife’s children.

(Left to Right) Jason Harvey, Amanda Harvey, Broderick Harvey Jr., Brandi Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Karli Harvey, Wynton Harvey, Morgan Hawthorne, and Kareem Hawthorne attend the 2014 Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala presented by Coca-Cola at the Hilton Chicago on May 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Aw that s—t hard,” said the actor on April 25. “Naw, that s—t hard, dog. They wasn’t in agreement. They went bowling one night in Memphis when me and Marjorie first got together. We brought all the kids together, all seven of them. And all the girls went bowling and came back and decided they didn’t want us to get married.”

Harvey has 41-year-old twin girls Brandi and Karli with his ex-wife, Marcia Harvey, The former couple also shares a son, 32-year-old Broderick Harvey Jr. The “Family Feud” host also shares a 25-year-old son Wynton with his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

The current Mrs. Harvey has three children from previous relationships including 37-year-old Morgan, 26-year-old Lori, and 32-year-old Jason. Harvey adopted his wife’s three children when he and Majorie got married in 2007.

Harvey went on to say the girls felt they needed more time to get to know each parent.

“They said they didn’t think it was the right thing to do and they needed more time to get to know us,” he recalled. “And I’m sitting here looking at some people that ain’t got s—t. I’m sitting here — y’all ain’t got a relationship, a good-ass job, a career. I’m paying for colleges and s—t. I don’t know how I’m listenin’ to y’all making some damn decisions.

He added, “Y’all ain’t got one boyfriend that done worked thus far, so I don’t know how the hell you finna tell me.”

Harvey went on to say that his sons were cool with it but said that both his girls and Marjorie’s daughter were against the marriage at first. He also noted that his oldest daughters were already out of the house.

.@IAmSteveHarvey is protective of his daughter, Lori Harvey:



"Lori grew up with 4 damn brothers, so we could protect her at the house. This sh*t got out of hand now, because I would’ve BEEN sawed off a bunch of these little guys.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Shxj5kwXrK — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 25, 2023

Harvey also said Lori grew up in a household with four brothers, so she was protected before saying it had “got out of hand now.” The 26-year-old has been romantically linked to rapper Future, soccer player Memphis Depay, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Michael B. Jordan. She is currently dating “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris.

“Lori grew up with four damn brothers, so we could protect Lori at the house,” he said. “S—t done got out of hand now… because I would’ve BEEN sawed off a bunch of this little n—as….you know.”

The Jasmine Brand shared the video on Instagram and fans quickly responded in the comment section.

“Blended families are not for everyone,” noted one fan.

“I loveeeee Karli & Brandi! They’re successful, thriving, and low key! U can tell that they’re not with the ish! I don’t think I’ve ever seen them with Marj or Lori! And I’m sure they have their reasons!”

“Very honest to me,” added one fan.

“Even the Brady Bunch was hard,” replied another. “tf so I know Steve ain’t lying.”

“If F*ck dem kids was a person lol,” concluded another.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harvey defended his claim that his wife was meant for him. He also talked about his journey to becoming a comedian and his friendships with fellow comedians like Cedric the Entertainer.