‘They Don’t Say She Ready for Nothing’: Keke Palmer Gets Caught In Embarrassing Moment — Then Tiffany Haddish Steps In and Comes to Her Rescue

In recent years, actress Keke Palmer has been openly exploring her fashion and aesthetic.

She ditched her black hair for a more auburn look and goes back and forth between long hair and a pixie cut.

As for fashion, her style also fluctuates from edgy to vibrant to chic. But sometimes a standout piece can lead to unplanned complications.

Keke Palmer reveals how Tiffany Haddish saved the day while at one of Elton John’s parties. (Photos: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

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On April 1, the “Hands Free” singer appeared on the “Decisions Decisions” podcast. She opened up about an awkward moment that occurred at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party and comedian Tiffany Haddish came to her rescue.

She sets the scene for podcast hosts Weezy and Mandii B.

“So we’re sitting there, we’re eating the food, we’re watching the show, and it’s a really nice vibe,” Palmer shared. “Lucky me, I get to sit right next to my girl Tiffany Haddish. I got Cody Simpson on the right. I haven’t seen him since we were kids. I’m like, ‘hey, boo.’”

She continued, “And I don’t know what it was I did, but I moved incorrectly. By the way, the top that I’m wearing is like 30 years old. I don’t know. It’s like an old vintage top. Breaks in the back. Nothing on underneath, not even the nipple patches.”

The “One Of Them Days” actress was referring to a party from this past March, where she wore a vintage YSL by Tom Ford top. It was black and looked like a sculpted art piece of a woman’s chest and abdomen.

The back of the top had an opening that was connected by a belt. She wore that with black slacks and a black beret.

Initially, Palmer thought she would have to adjust the way she was postured so that she could continue eating at the party.

Mandii B interjected and said, “Wait, wait, wait. That was your first thought? Not the fact that it broke. I might have to pay for it now.”

Palmer said it was already hers after spending thousands on the “definitely expensive” wardrobe.

“So I’m thinking to myself, how the f-ck this break like this that fast? $40,000 for a top and it break like that?” she wondered.

Detailing what she did next, Palmer said, “I look to my left and I say, ‘Tiffany, my top broke.’ She said, ‘I got some superglue in my bag.’ Guys I’m not kidding, she had some Krazy Glue in her bag. She pulled the Krazy Glue and she said, ‘And one thing I need you to know from this moment and now, and I’ve always told you this, I got you. They don’t say ‘She Ready’ for nothing.’”

“She Ready” is Haddish’s infamous slogan that she used for her 2017 comedy show, “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!” She eventually used “She Ready” as the title for the nonprofit she founded in 2019 and it’s also the name of her production company, She Ready Productions.

Palmer was taken aback by not only Haddish’s preparedness for the unpredicatable moment, but also for that mini speech she said afterward.

Palmer said her reaction was, “What the hell is this, a commercial for your next stint?”

She said Haddish “pulls the Krazy Glue out. She glues on the back of the belt. She holds it. She says, “Hold on. I want to stick to your back. I got it right now.’”

Palmer recalls Haddish holding the top in place for 30 seconds while the glue dried and after that the top was fixed the entire night.

Fans loved the story and even gave Haddish her props for helping Palmer.

One person said, “If you stay ready you don’t have to get ready. Kudos Tif. Got your girls back, literally.”

Another wrote, “Thats it Tiffany a girl’s girl.. she got ya back.”

Others were flabbergasted by the price of Palmer’s top.

“I heard 40k top and thought she was talking about a convertible at first,” said one shocked person.

Someone else wrote, “I don’t care how wealthy I am, no shirt is worth 40k.”

It seems like Palmer doesn’t have the best of luck with her wardrobe during important public events.

For the premiere of “Think Like a Man,” she had on a yellow dress with cutouts. However, she told Essence she had her hand placed on her hip for the majority of her red carpet pictures because her dress had ripped moments before.

Last September, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece and Bow Wow’s ex, Jade Pinkett, shared a image of her, Palmer, and “All American” actress Chelsea Royce Tavares cuddled in a bed with one another. But Palmer’s dress was accidentally pulled too far up and her undergarments were showing.

Despite these mishaps, she has way more moments of fabulousness on the red carpet.