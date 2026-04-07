‘Yoooooo I’m in Tears’: Katt Williams Goes Off on Lil Rel’s Weight Loss With No Mercy — Then Rel Claps Back With a Story That Flips the Joke on Him

Comedians Katt Williams and Lil Rel have been going at it on stages and on social media for nearly a decade.

Their beef began in 2018 during Williams’s chaotic interview at Atlanta radio station V-103, where he called Lil Rel and his comedic peers Kevin Hart and Jerrod Carmichael “ugly.” A month later, he took another shot at Lil Rel and Carmichael’s look during a livestream while listening to Drake’s “Mob Ties.”

Lil Rel hits back at Katt Williams after he pokes fun at his weight loss journey. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

‘Take That’: Katt Williams Humiliates Kash Patel With One Savage Line — and the Embarrassment Spills Over to Trump’s Cabinet

Lil Rel responded on his own video, saying the claims were “not true” despite his great delivery before comparing Williams to Donald Trump, “You the n-gga Trump.”

Williams recently added more fuel to the fire by making jokes about Lil Rel’s recent and shocking physical transformation in front of a live audience during the taping of his Netflix special “Katt Williams: The Last Report,” which was released in February.

Lil Rel, of course, caught wind of it and decided to respond in a similar fashion during his recent stand-up at the Comedy Bar in Chicago.

UF Comedy shared a clip of his performance on April 6, showing Lil Rel admitting that he initially watched Williams’ special to cheer up after thinking about his father, Milton Howery Sr., who passed away this year in January.

He continues, “And I’m watching this sh-t and it was like, you remember Nutty Professor when Sherman Klump was getting roasted and Dave Chappelle character was going down the line and Sherman noticed like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m next.’”

Lil Rel Howery Breaks Down After Katt Williams Roasted Him In Netflix Special: "I Was At Home Watching… And This N- Bullied Me



https://t.co/T74sAUEezV pic.twitter.com/aBqPTXtCUK — NyourfaceTv (@D14335768) April 7, 2026

Rel’s comment was a reference to the 1996 film “The Nutty Professor,” where Eddie Murphy’s character Professor Sherman Klump goes on a date with Jada Pinkett Smith’s character at a comedy show.

Dave Chappelle, who played comedian Reggie Warrington in the film, got on stage and started roasting people in the audience before Klump quickly realizes he’s next to get dragged. Klump attempts to leave the room but not before he catches Warrington’s eye, and the roasting begins all over again.

Lil Rel’s breaking point was seeing Williams roast Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, who have both lost a drastic amount of weight, to prove his point that “Ozempic has Hollywood in a chokehold.”

The “Get Out” actor, who has had significant weight loss himself, realized that, like Klump, he was next on Williams’ roast list.

Recalling Williams reaction, Lil Rel said, “I’m like, ‘Nah.’ And then the n-gga said, ‘And Lil Rel says he’s not on Ozempic.’ I’m like, ‘Motherf-cker.’ And then he gon’ put a before and after picture that I posted. I was celebrating myself with that sh-t. This n–ga decided to bully me with my own pictures.”

In the Netflix special, Williams says, “Y’all seen Oprah?.” He then moved on to King, even though she does seem to have lost significant weight, nor has she mentioned using weight loss medication, adding, “Her and the wig look confused.”

Finally, Williams turned his attention to “The Photograph” star, stating, “Lil Rel said he ain’t even take Ozempic he just heard about it. He went down to his baby weight.” That’s when shocking before-and-after photos were plastered on the screen.

Williams said, “N-gga you are nine pounds six ounces. N-gga is built like a cricket now. How did you lose weight in your head, knees, shoulders and toes — shoulders and toes?”

Further responding to the jokes, Lil Rel tells the audience, “This lil dirty a– n-gga roasting me,” but he learned a bigger lesson.

“One thing I learned is with Katt, man, you got to let him just say what he going to say because you can’t beat him. His fans are so supportive. Like, and which I know they not necessarily supportive. A lot of y’all don’t realize he’s dead f-cking serious,” he said.

Lil Rel said he understands that people look at Williams like a character because he’s hilarious. Taking one more jab at Williams, he said, “Think about this…this n-gga wrestled a 12-year-old on school grounds and ain’t nobody said sh-t. We just laughed at him.”

Taking a page out of Williams’ book, Lil Rel played a clip of the video in the background of when Williams got choked out by a minor, who was 17, not 12, and the altercation took place at an apartment complex in Georgia.

Fans laughed at Lil Rel’s comeback, saying, “Way to roast his azz back Rel!!” and “Yoooooo Im in tears.”

Others leaned into the jokes about Williams’ fight with the kid. “Got em with that katt getting choked out,” wrote one person, while another expressed, “Naw that school fight was wild for some reason he got away with fighting a middle schooler on camera.”

Another said, “People like to forget that little boy fighting Katt Williams like it ain’t Neva happen.”

It’s not clear whether Williams heard Lil Rel’s response, but if so it won’t be a surprise if he hits back in the future.