‘Katt Williams Ain’t S—t’: Steve Harvey Says He’ll ‘Destroy’ Katt Williams Months After ‘Club Shay Shay’ Accusations About Harvey Stealing Jokes

Steve Harvey fans no longer have to guess about his take on being dogged out by Katt Williams on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

The comedian unleashed in the most unexpected moment six months after having his film career reduced to his inability to overcome his “country bumpkin Black dude who can’t talk good” persona. A phone recording from his speech during the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation’s Charity Golf Classic event on June 5 in Georgia has surfaced.

Steve Harvey (left) lashes out directly at Katt Williams (right) for accusations Williams made on “Club Shay Shay” this year. (Photos: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram, @kattwilliams/Instagram)

The annual fundraiser helps to promote and gain financial support for the foundation’s girls and boys mentorship programs, scholarships, and multiple other community-based initiatives.

However, while delivering remarks at the tournament, Steve felt compelled to finally break his silence on the Emmy-winning actor.

The clip circulating online began with Steve emphasizing the impact of mentorship, saying, “A young man without a role model is like an explorer without a map. How do you figure manhood out without talking to another man?” Elsewhere in the spliced together video, he pivots, taking aim at his comedic foe.

“I wanna say Katt Williams ain’t s—t,” said “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” host, provoking an uproar of laughter from attendees. He seemed equally amused by his remarks, as he too chuckled.

“I can’t say it on the radio. You know I don’t use my platform to bring nobody down, but when I’m lied [on], I’ll destroy your a—,” he added.

While Steve’s reaction to Williams has been long anticipated, it seemed to fall flat for those viewing it online.

“That wasn’t The Time Or Place to say that.. You’re having a event to uplift and Mentor Young Men. So why would you bring your hurt feelings, negative energy ? Here comes Katt in 5,4,3,2,1,” read a comment on YouTube, where the video was shared by Comedy Hype.

A second commenter stated, “Steve had 6 months of sleepless nights and couldn’t take it no more lol. Everybody is over that now, he could’ve kept that comment in the drafts.” While a fourth individual said, “It took him all that time to address this.. he big mad!!!!”

“I think it’s weird that all that it took was for Steve Harvey not to sign an autograph, and Katt Williams became the goddamn Joker behind it,” wrote someone else. According to actor D.C. Curry, Williams has had an issue with the syndicated morning radio show host since the late ’90s when Steve allegedly snubbed his peer’s sons for an autograph. They have allegedly been at odds ever since.

The “Pimp Chronicles” jokester has publicly touted that he ended Steve’s stand-up career after challenging him to a joke-off in 2009. The host extraordinaire performed his last special in 2012 and has since been the face of various shows as well as pageants.

Katt cooked Steve Harvey and Cedric The Entertainer like hibachi grill. pic.twitter.com/g9ybJOZFOP — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) January 3, 2024

On an episode of “Family Feud,” Steve hinted at an encore, but noted his TV career would have to be over as his raw humor would be that lethal.

Williams accused Harvey of stealing the concept for “The Steve Harvey Show” from comedian Mark Curry, of faking his rags-to-riches life story, clowning him for wearing a hairpiece to create his signature high-top fade, and more when he sent “Club Shay Shay” ratings into an unprecedented realm in January. The episode has over 70 million views and counting.

Other comics Katt dissed include Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart, and Rickey Smiley. Each of the men responded to the viral interview on multiple occasions.