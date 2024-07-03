‘You Showing Out’: Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Hart Leaves Fans Drooling After Showing Off Her ‘Bawdy’ In New Photos

After she posted a few photos of her body, fans are wondering why Kevin Hart would ever fumble the ball with his first wife, Torrei Hart.

The Philadelphia transplant recently showed up and showed out in photos on the red carpet at a launch party for actor Miguel Núñez Jr.’s Man by Miguel shoe brand.

Torrei Hart shows off her “bawdy” in new post after her ex-husband Kevin Hart goes viral for his “urban legend.” (Photos: Torreihart/Instagram; Kevinhart4real/Instagram)

Torrei wore Fashionova’s white one-shoulder “Show Me Off” dress. It featured cut outs up and down the sides and around the breast area, and she added a touch of color with her pink stilettos to the event held in Hollywood, California, during the BET Awards weekend. In addition to the photos, she also shared a video with the “Juwanna Mann” movie star.

Many hopped in Torrei’s comments (and possibly her DMs) to tell her just how good she looked at the gathering.

“Alright Chile you showing out! Looking beautiful love the dress,” one person said.

“Get it sexy,” another typed, as a third comment blasted, “BAWDY” with a few heart eye emojis.

Two of her male fans who seemed to be enticed by her beauty and “bawdy” wrote, “Idk how Kevin let this go lawwd” and “She single?”

The answer to that might be simple: he had no choice, she left him after he cheated.

The former couple and comedians were together for over a decade, married for eight years, and have been divorced for nearly 13. They share two children, daughter Heaven, 19, and son Hendrix, 16. Their mother’s white dress post arrives weeks after their dad shared several thirst traps on his Instagram page.

However, now Kevin has become the butt of her jokes just like she was during his early days as a standup comic.

“That little n—ga did not leave me, all right? He escaped,” Torrei said in her bit about their split during a recent standup performance at the April Fools Comedy Jam in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on April 5. “It’s a big f—king difference, OK? Do y’all know how hard it is to recapture a leprechaun?”

The mother of two, who says she used to help Kevin with his early material, had the crowd in stitches after she called him a “leprechaun.”

“That little n—ga got gone. He stole his pot of gold and got gone. He stole me gold! I was like bring my gold back little n—ga. Bring my f—king gold back.”

Torrei then got real with the audience, noting that infidelity played a major part in their divorce. She has previously claimed that one of the women Kevin cheated on her was his current wife, Eniko Hart.

“I gotta to deal with a lot of s—t, y’all. Like my mom, she be pissed off. ‘Torrei, you see the s—t I could have had?’ B—ch, that was supposed to be my life.’ I’m like, ‘Got d—n, Mama, so you just want me to stay with a n—ga that cheat? OK, next time tell me that, OK?’” joked Torrei. “Oh, come on, y’all know that n—ga be out here cheating.”

Just as fans are wondering how Kevin could ever let Torrei go, others understand why he was so irresistible to his new wife, whom he cheated on while pregnant with their first child in Las Vegas in 2017, leading to a scandalous extortion claim.

The new couple went on to welcome another child, daughter Kaori, in 2020 and Kevin has vowed to never return to Sin City without his “rib.”

Recently, Kevin, Eniko, and all of the children took time out to snap some photos on the beach during a family vacation ahead of his “Acting My Age” tour, which kicked off June 28 in his home state.

Kevin seems to be very happy with his new wife, constantly complimenting her and proudly telling the world how much he loves her on social media.

As for Torrei, it’s unclear if she’s dating anyone at the moment, but many are believing she’s single and ready to mingle.