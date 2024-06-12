Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Hart Is ‘Unbothered’ as Fans Drool Over Her Bikini Body on Girls Trip Years After Cheating Scandal Nearly Destroyed Their Marriage

Kevin Hart can have all the fun he wants on Twitch because his wife is living her best life in bathing suits and basking in the sun.

According to Eniko Hart, she is in her “unbothered era.” The 39-year-old has stolen some of the spotlight from her famous husband after uploading a series of carousels on Instagram showing off her assets and tanned skin.

Eniko Hart posts that she is in her “unbothered era” as Kevin Hart stays out all night for Kai Cenat’s livestream sleepover. (Photos: @enikohart/Instagram)

The most recent upload, dated June 11, comes just one day after Kevin, 45, doubled back to Kai Cenat’s livestream dungeon for a sleepover with the Twitch star and comedian Druski.

The entertainer first became a viral hit on Cenat’s Memorial Day weekend livestream. But as memes of Hart, Cenat, Druski, and others were populating social media feeds, his wife was giving tongues a reason to wag with her eye-catching photos.

“Baby, the body is bodying…whew,” read a comment on Eniko’s “unbothered” post. A second person wrote, “We love this era!”

While a third said they could clearly understand how Kevin benefits from having her in his life, writing, “Now, i know why Kevin has no stress?”

Every time Niggas cheat they say they was just at Kai house for a sleepover lol 😂

Watch Kev wife come out like Cardi ab did after Offset spent the night lol 😂

Waiting on Druski and Ruby next

Kai house is a bachelor pad no man in relationships allowed https://t.co/vimzr0lfSE — SHEGODDESS (@SuperSexyStarr) June 11, 2024

Even the “Die Hart” star had to slide into the comments, writing, “You look incredible babe So proud of you. Hard work pays off Love u.” However, Eniko’s upload was the first of multiple that showed off moments from her girls trip with friends to Cabo San Lucas. The first flicks went up on June 2. Six more posts followed soon afterward.

In particular, one series of images that showed her in a mauve-colored bathing suit while posing on a large beach boulder generated a lot of attention.

Eniko wrote that she was “chasing the sun” and “capturing moments” of her endless summer. Several followers said that she was “coming in hot” while serving mermaid vibes. But a few others saw fit to mention her husband.

“Sharing is caring,” read a comment that tagged the comic. Someone else declared, “Kevin WON.” Although, the latter remark was met with “you don’t win by cheating on our beautiful black queen.”

The “Grown Little Man” jokester cheated on Eniko when she was seven months pregnant with their first child, a son named Kenzo, in 2017. The adultery was caught on camera in an alleged extortion scheme while he was in Las Vegas.

Kevin Hart publicly apologizes for infidelity while implying he was being extorted over it. pic.twitter.com/jlj8A7I9d7 — DESUS & MERO on VICELAND (@DesusandMeroVL) September 19, 2017

The real-life drama was no laughing matter for the “Gold Minds” host, who has since revealed that he no longer takes trips to Sin City without his wife. The couple rebounded from the infidelity, which was mentioned his 2019 documentary “Don’t F—k This Up,” and welcomed their second child, a daughter named Kaori, in 2020.

Kevin also shares 19-year-old daughter Heaven and 16-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. The Philadelphia natives divorced in 2010 after nearly eight years of marriage. Both parties have publicly spoken about Kevin’s extramarital affairs being a contributing factor to the relationship’s demise.

He and Eniko reportedly met in 2009 before marrying in 2016. The entertainment mogul is currently embroiled in a lawsuit following claims of even more cheating made by a former personal assistant.