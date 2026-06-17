‘He Snaked You Too?’: Kevin Hart’s Longtime Friend Says the Comedian Stole His Show Idea and Left Him on the Sidelines as the Project Took Off

From 2013 to 2016, Kevin Hart kept viewers at home laughing at his parody series “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

Several reports say that the star-studded show was created by Hart, producer Chris Spencer and producer Ralph Farquhar.

But one key figure has long been absent from their origin story, and he’s finally airing his grievances.

Kevin Hart’s longtime friend Na’im Lynn calls him out for not including him in “Real Husbands of Hollywood” when Lynn says he created it. (Photos by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix; @naimlynn/Instagram)

Na’im Lynn is a longtime friend of Kevin Hart and a member of the comedian’s “Plastic Cup Boyz” troupe.

Lynn sat not too far away from the “Ride Along” actor during Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart.”

Initially, he defended Hart against the backlash of racist and offensive jokes. But it seems he’s changed his tune.

During a Tuesday, June 16, interview on the “TFU” podcast, Lynn dropped the bombshell, revealing he had been left out of the project.

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“So, the ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ is my brainchild. Chris Spencer is the one that revamped it into something else,” he explained.

Without specifying the year or location of when this idea came up, he continued, “What happened was, the guys were sitting around trying to come up with ideas for skits for the BET Awards, and they were throwing out a bunch of bullsh-t.”

He told the others in the room to think of something relevant, such as popular shows like “Basketball Wives.”

“So I said, ‘Why don’t you do basketball husbands or something,’” Lynn recalled.

“And then like a light bulb went over [Hart’s] head,” he said, prompting Hart to write it down.

By the time the idea reached Spencer, he had changed it from basketball husbands to “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

“And because it was my brainchild and because we are this crew, I’m thinking like, ‘Oh sh-t he’s going to put all of us in it as the other guys,’” Lynn said.

Instead, Hart tapped other celebrities like Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Bobby Brown, Nelly, JB Smoove, and Robin Thicke to join him on screen.

Meanwhile, Lynn was pushed to the side.

He said the show idea came during a “pow-wow” session and no official paperwork had been submitted for payment.

Though Lynn says he isn’t currently fazed by Hart’s decision, he admitted that at the time he was “disappointed.”

“I didn’t want anything other than to be a part of it. That’s all I’ve ever wanted,” Lynn said.

Lynn claimed that Hart had no interest in doing the show at first because he didn’t want it to be “another failure,” but, according to Lynn, BET was desperate.

“They begged him, I knew the type of control that he had. And he could have got me on that show, but he did not for whatever reason,” Lynn explained.

Hart’s friend believes he could have played the role of Oliver Grant, a part given to writer and comedian James Davis.

When it comes to Hart putting his friends on, Lynn said, “He does sh-t for you standup-wise, but film, nah.”

One person who seemed to believe Lynn said, “WOW! I didn’t know that was his idea until now.”

Another said, “There’s no loyalty in this industry. SMH.”

But others were skeptical of Lynn because of his recent appearance at “The Roast of Kevin Hart” Netflix special, which took place last month.

One fan questioned, “Why did he do the Roast? Why continue to work with Kevin? Why talk about this now?”

Another person typed, “See how fake tv is yall? This man was damn near in tears on that roast like Kevin is the Kevin of all Kevins. Whole time, he snaked you too?!? Chilleeeee.”

“Wait…. He sounds a little off. Like their relationship changed,” noted a third observer.

Lynn not only attended the roast; he also delivered a stand-up routine in which he joked about Hart not casting him in films.

He said, “I been working with Kevin for 25 years and this motherf-cker said he put me in his roast because it could help my career. You could’ve helped my career by putting me in a movie 15 years ago. You about to do ‘Ride Along 3’ and I still ain’t rode along.”

Hart’s reaction was an awkward laugh and smile.

Lynn and Hart became friends in 2001 when Hart hosted a comedy event.

After bonding over video games, Lynn offered to be an opening act for Hart whenever he needed. Hart gave him pointers on his stand-up performances, and eventually he began touring with Hart during the run of his hit specials “Seriously Funny” and “Laugh at My Pain.”

Now, he’s carving his own lane out in the TV world. Since 2020, Lynn has played the role of Jeremy in Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living” series. He’s also starred in “Shameless” and KevOnStage’s “Safe Space” comedy series.