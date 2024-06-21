‘We Know Why Ole Girl Ain’t Leave When He Cheated’: Kevin Hart’s Latest Family Photos with Wife Eniko Has Fans Wanting to See More of His Urban Legend

As social media kicks up old stories of infidelity and highlights snapshots of his wife Eniko Hart enjoying herself in the exotic tropics during Carnival without him, actor and stand-up comic Kevin Hart seems to be blissfully paying the trolls no mind.

The Hollywood entertainer is soaking up the sun with his family on vacation in an undisclosed location. This might be the last family trip for a few months as Kevin readies his “Acting My Age” comedy tour kicking off later this month.

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Eniko Hart, spotted dancing with man at Carnival. (Photo: Enikohart/Instagram.

The “Jumanji” star shared with his 179 million followers on Instagram a series of photos of himself, Eniko and their children at the beach.

While the post could easily say “Unbothered by the Haters,” Hart chose to take the high road, captioning his post with a simple and positive message: “#Harts #LiveLoveLaugh.”

Social media weighed in on the carousel of pictures and gushed over a few things that they noticed. Many talked about how cute they looked as a family. Others were blown away because it seemed like every person, including his wife, his older set of children, Heaven and Hendrix, and younger children, Kenzo and Cairo were in shape. Multiple people commented on how everyone looked taller than the “Lift” actor.

“Damn kev everybody taller then you how does that work?” wrote one person, while one person in his defense said, “Call me crazy, but I think Unc got taller.”

Someone then joked, “All that height went somewhere else,” as another asked, “How many zoomed in?”

Then one person tore off the Band-Aid and set the Eniko haters straight. She wrote, “So now we gotta watch for the purple swim trunks like grey sweatpants… we know why ole girl ain’t leave when he cheated… it ain’t all about the money.”

Cheating allegations have been floating around the couple for close to a decade, even as recent as the 2023 Christmas Holiday. But it was a 2017 rumor that nearly caused their union to clash. At the time, Eniko was seven months pregnant with their son Kenzo.

She learned of the affair through a direct message containing an edited video of Kevin with another woman. Said tape was allegedly used in an alleged extortion scheme against the “Ride Along” actor.

This would later prompt Hart to include details of the scandal and his apology in his 2019 documentary “Don’t F—k This Up.”

Eniko would forgive him and publicly say how much she loves her man.

On Father’s day, she posted a tribute to him featuring the Philadelphia native with his brood of children. She captioned the pictures, “Happy Father’s Day my love!” and Kevin responded, “you guys more than life!!!! #Harts.”

She posted another cheerful family moment on Mother’s Day, letting the world know her day was “beautiful” and that she spent it with her Hart crew.

Then when her husband received the Mark Twin Prize at the Kennedy Center, she took to social media and raved for her beloved, writing, “This past weekend was beyond amazing. we talked sh-t, laughed, cried… all in all left me speechless! truly a well deserved recognition + honor for one of the best to ever do it! our children, and i are beyond happy for you.”

She continued, “What an unforgettable moment babe.. keep shining comedic ROCKSTAR!”

Hart, almost on key, replied with the teary eye emoji, “I loves ya,” proving that this couple, despite all of the public attention, are each other’s rocks even during their storms.