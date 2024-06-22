‘Did Your Wife Approve This Post Sir’: Kevin Hart’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Sends Female Fans Into a Frenzy After His Wife Eniko Caused Chaos Online with Her Bikini Pics

For years, Kevin Hart has proclaimed that he is a sex symbol who just so happens to sell laughter for a living.

However, the comment sections of his recent vacation posts are in shambles because fans are finally seeing what his wife, Eniko Hart, has known all along.

The comedic rockstar put his chiseled physique on display as he posed shirtless in a pair of tiny swim trunks and a knitted bucket hat.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take turns showing off their bikini bodies on vacation. (Photo: Enikohart/Instagram.)

At first glance, the photo appears to be a run-of-the mill image, but it’s the zooming in that his fans have been doing that has changed the otherwise “beach bum” perspective of the solo snap.

“Did your wife approve this post sir. Cause we see it,” wrote one person. Another user commented, “You know dang well why you posted this thirst trap Kevin.” And a third user boldly opted to not beat around the bush when they asked, “Why you keep posting these pics knowing your print is showing?”

Kevin previously posted a carousel of photos from the outing, one with his wife, another with each of his older kids, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, as well as moments with the youngest of the Harts, son Kenzo and daughter Kaori.

Despite the posts being family oriented, fans still could not help but comment on whatever they thought was going on his pants.

“We know where the extra inches went,” was just one of the many remarks focused on his member. Another fan joked, “@kevinhart4real been told yall on his special that his daddy was walking round swangin wit no draws on. Kevin slowly turning into father, he said yall gonna learn today!”

Kevin Hart’s beach photos have fans zooming in on his rock-hard body. (Photos: Kevinhart4real/Instagram.)

Kevin and Eniko have been sharing the social media spotlight as of late. The model was a sight for sore eyes when she uploaded a series of posts showing off her toned curves in various bikinis. The mother of two wrote that she was leaning into her “unbothered era,” and her supporters were just glad to witness it.

The married couple of eight years has had their share of ups and downs, from the “Jumanji” star’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, accusing his new wife of wrecking their marriage by being one of his side lovers, to Kevin being caught cheating on Eniko while she was pregnant with their first child.

This year, allegations of his rumored wandering eye again resurfaced when a former assistant claimed she knew firsthand that Kevin has been unfaithful. The entertainer is currently in the midst of a legal battle against the ex-employee and blogger Tasha K, who platformed the alleged adluterous accounts on her website.