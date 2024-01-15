Torrei Hart Talks About How Being Kevin Hart’s Ex Wife ‘Hindered’ Her Career as a Comedian, Thanks Katt Williams for Putting Her on Stages

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, has been confirmed to join Katt Williams on the remaining tour dates of his “The Dark Matter” Tour. The timing is ironic, considering Williams recently slammed her ex-husband and his comedy career during a bombshell interview with Shannon Sharpe.

Torrei Hart discusses her relationship with Katt Williams, the latest nemesis of her ex-husband, Kevin Hart. (Photos: @torreihart/Instagram; @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

“I want everybody to win, hope the tour is great,” Kevin told TMZ after hearing news about Torrei going on tour with Williams.

Torrei has often been credited for helping to mold Kevin into the big-time A-list comedian and actor he’s become after helping him and writing jokes for him during the early years of his career.

The two Philadelphia natives built a bond over theater arts and comedy after meeting at community college. They married in 2003 and welcomed two children before divorcing in 2011 due to Kevin’s infidelity. But being the ex-wife of a celebrity has done more damage to her personal career, as stated in a resurfaced clip from her August 2023 interview on “The Cali Kickback” podcast hosted by Lewis Belt and Wattshomiequan.

“Honestly, I think it’s hindered me more so than helped,” Torrei explained before sharing what it’s like living in his “shadow.”

“A lot of people don’t know I got voted class clown in high school,” she continued. “It just so happens the person that I married just blew up so big and so it’s me just working on getting out of a shadow and constantly putting in the work. But I was always in the comedy realm, that’s my life.”

Torrei recalled growing up in a household with parents who played comedy sets from the likes of Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy. She attended Kevin’s first comedy show, and because he got a standing ovation he viewed her as his “good luck charm.” She said from there she began going to other comedy shows with him, “studying” and showing support.

She got her start as a comedienne much later after moving to Los Angeles and performing her first show at Ha Ha Comedy Club. As the mother of two began to establish her own name and identity, she said she gained attention and recognition from comedy vets like Earthquake and Martin Lawrence, who took a chance on helping her further her career.

“There’s a lot of the OGs who be like, ‘OK, we f–k with Torrei, tough. We know she’s funny, we know.” She added, “True ones know that’s why I said shoutout to Katt Williams for putting me on down to perform in front of 30,000 at the Microsoft. You know he knows me.”

Kevin Hart's baby mama Torrei Hart is joining Katt Williams on tour pic.twitter.com/Q9j3Cmg6RH — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 9, 2024

After the clip from Torrei’s interview surfaced online over the weekend, fans began to be reminded of the tumultuous past between the former married couple.

One person said, “Kevin shady for not putting her on,” while another wrote, “It’s crazy how this man talked s–t about her & never gave her an opportunity but she’s supposed to have this loyalty to him & hinder her career . If he really cared he would give her a platform like he does for Tiffany & others.”

It’s no secret Hart has been a strong advocate in the comedy industry for his “Night School” co-star Tiffany Haddish. They often discuss the time Hart loaned Haddish $300 after finding out she was sleeping in her car and did not have a place to stay. However, Haddish was recently removed from two of his comedy shows following her second DUI arrest.

Torrei suggested that some in the industry were scared to work with her and to them she said, “Don’t worry, you’ll see me.” Outside of comedy, she has also starred in several movies and executive produced others such as “Super Turnt” and “Sebastian.”

Coming to her defense against critics who suggested she was lying, one person wrote, “Yaw’l mad for what…just look it up. She wrote a bunch of those ‘my kids’ jokes. Kev cheated on her, embarrassed her & she did that stay classy BS yawl want. But ATP…talk your sh!t, & even Kevin said.”

They continued, “Congrats on touring with Katt ( really just a couple of shows as now ) . You know why, because he knows he coulda’ brung her on tour & he didn’t. She never even remotely said what she could have. Damn that…go full Petty Mayo sis, us that know!”

To those wondering where Torrei and Kevin stand now, she said, “There’s no love lost. We are friends, we’re not enemies, we’re not bitter.”

Kevin is now married to Eniko Hart, whom he shares a son, Kenzo, and a daughter, Kaori, with.