Kevin Hart Refuses to Go Back to Las Vegas Unless ‘His Wife Is with Him’ Years After a Cheating Scandal Nearly Destroyed Their Marriage 

Comedian Kevin Hart spent his 44th birthday in Las Vegas last month amongst family and friends, including his wife, Eniko Hart.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

For his four-day “Hartbeat Weekend,” he threw a big concert and comedy event where artists such as J. Cole, Ludacris, Jack Harlow and more performed.

But nearly six years ago, a cheating scandal nearly ruined their relationship and marriage, and now there’s only one way to get him to Sin City, according to Los Angeles Times columnist Amy Kaufman. “Only if his wife is with him.”

In 2017, allegations and rumors about the “Laugh At My Pain” cheating on his wife while she was pregnant with their first child, Kenzo, ran rampant in Hollywood and online.

TMZ obtained a video showing a man, purportedly Hart, cozied up to an unidentified woman who was not Eniko and another scene of two people having sex. The woman who released the video admitted she did so in a failed attempt to extort millions from the “Ride Along” actor.

Watching Kevin Hart new stand up 🤦🏾‍♀️ like just because he filed for divorce doesn’t mean he didn’t fuck up! & ppl are saying “again” cause HE literally told us he cheated in his 1st marriage, in his stand up, no one knew that til he said it, does he not remember the shit he say pic.twitter.com/8C8n0tRijN — LeBrona 👑 (@Tee_aww_knee) April 6, 2019

The scandal was a hot topic, considering Hart cheated on his first wife, Torei Hart, with whom he shares a daughter Heaven and son Hendrix. He later issued a public apology on Instagram to his wife of seven years and his kids, promising to do better and be better as a man.

“I made a bad error in judgment. I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did,” he said in an old clip. “I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that was what was attempted.”

He added, “I’d rather ’fess up to my mistakes.”

Fast-forward to 2021, and the “Fatherhood” star joined Will Smith for a special episode of “The Red Table Talk,” where she explained how the scandal impacted his relationship with his kids.

“You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling,” he shared. “It’s a different opinion. It’s a different emotion, and through my public debacles, I got on some armor, dude.”

Hart and Eniko have seemingly moved on, or at least it appears that way. They went on to welcome their second child, a daughter named Kaori Mai Hart, in September 2020. After celebrating his birthday in Vegas, the couple took Heaven and Hendrix along on a safari trip to Rwanda.