‘You Could Have Had a Good Life’: Torrei Hart Takes Jabs at Ex-Husband Kevin Hart, Says Her Mom Wanted Her to Stay with Him After He Cheated

Torrei Hart could have been living high off the hog had her marriage to Kevin Hart been successful. It’s a reality she faces more than a decade after the pair’s divorce was finalized, as her own mother still carries a chip on her shoulder thinking of what could have been.

The comedienne dished out a few jokes about her famous ex-husband when she performed for the April Fools Comedy Jam in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on April 5.

In a clip recorded by an audience member, Torrei humorously addressed the demise of her eight-year marriage. “That little n—ga did not leave me, all right? He escaped. It’s a big f—king difference, OK? Do y’all know how hard it is to recapture a leprechaun?” she quipped.

Torrei Hart jokes her mother is still bitter that Kevin Hart’s new wife, Eniko, is living the life she almost had. (Photos: Torreihart/Instagram; Kevinhart4real/Instagram.

The two exes divorced in 2011, just as Kevin was becoming a recognized face in the comedy and entertainment industry. They share two children, daughter Heaven, 19, and son Hendrix, 16.

Torrei continued, “That little n—ga got gone. He stole his pot of gold and got gone. He stole me gold! I was like bring my gold back little n—ga. Bring my f—king gold back.” The “Talking S—t” co-host also mentioned that the fallout from that relationship impacted more than just her.

“I gotta to deal with a lot of s—t, y’all. Like my mom, she be pissed off. ‘Torrei, you see the s—t I could have had?’ B—ch, that was supposed to be my life.’ I’m like, ‘Got d—n, Mama, so you just want me to stay with a n—ga that cheat? OL, next time tell me that, OK?’” joked Torrei. She added, “Oh, come on, y’all know that n—ga be out here cheating.”

Some of the comments on social media were critical of Torrei’s set, calling it “cringey” for relying too heavily on the comic as the butt of her jokes. “Lml this is how you can tell she wrote for him. The bitter, vent etc comments are only funny because Kevin hart did and does the same thing,” wrote one person.

Someone else sided with her mother, writing, “You could have had a good life.” And a third remarked, “If she hate him that much why don’t she change her last name.”

Torrei has been adamant about keeping her married name because she has built a career with it, and her ex has never asked her to restore her maiden name, Skipper.

But holding on to Hart has been somewhat of a double-edged sword. “I think it’s hindered me more so than helped,” she said during a January appearance on “The Cali Kickback” podcast.

“It just so happens the person that I married just blew up so big and so it’s me just working on getting out of a shadow and constantly putting in the work,” she said. “But I was always in the comedy realm, that’s my life.”

Kevin married his longtime girlfriend, Eniko Parrish, in 2016. They met while the “Lift” star was still married to Torrei. In the past, his ex-wife has alluded to his new Mrs., coupled with the cheating, which he has owned up to, as contributing factors to their divorce.

Torrei Hart Reminds Eniko Parrish She Was the Mistress Before She Was Wifey pic.twitter.com/5HPol27Vw6 — Morris Griffin (@morrisgriffin_) August 22, 2017

However, Kevin has slammed any notion that Eniko ruined his not-so-happy home.

“The biggest misconception is that Eniko was the homewrecker. This woman came in and destroyed this man’s family,” he said in his Netflix documentary “Don’t F—k This Up.” “Reality is, I was done with my first marriage. We were done. In separate homes.”

The entertainment mogul also addressed being caught cheating on Eniko when she was eight months pregnant with their first child, a son named Kenzo, in 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Kaori Mai, in 2020.

Kevin Hart apologizes to his pregnant wife and kids for cheating. #CMETV #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/I9DbdpEQv3 — CME TV (@CMETV_NG) September 17, 2017

This year, talks of Kevin’s alleged extramarital dalliances resurfaced when his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, alleged that he has continued to cheat on his wife. The bombshell interview given to blogger Tasha K is currently the crux of a defamation lawsuit filed on behalf of the actor.