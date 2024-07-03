‘I Used to Like Him’: Brian McKnight’s Performance With Youngest Son Sparks Outrage After He Disowned Eldest Children

Brian McKnight has had a rough few years due to constant criticism for disowning his eldest kids and most recently for calling them products of “sin.” Many are still not over the fact that he named his youngest child with his current wife, Lelani, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., despite his oldest son being named Brian McKnight Jr.

To make matters even worse, the “Back at One” singer even changed his name to match that of his youngest child, whom he calls his “true legacy.” The backlash has also led to several performances and concerts being canceled due to complaints that attendees planned to boycott him. But some fans are showing they have a warm heart after he shared a video of himself singing on stage the young toddler.

Brian McKnight got emotional on stage during performance while holding his youngest son, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Jr. (Photo: @brianmcknight23.Instagram)

In it, elder Brian can be seen singing his hit song, “Home,” on stage while holding the youngest Brian, who wore sound proof headphones.

The 17-month-old toddler can be seen patting his dad’s chest and then looking shocked as his dad hit the high note while singing his song. The young boy opened his mouth in awe and proceeded to encourage the crowd in applause.

He then gave his dad a big, tight hug, as elder Brian fought back tears over the sweet and touching father-son moment.

“18 months old and 18 countries visited so far,” the singer wrote in his caption. “Thank you God for always protecting and blessing us keeping us safe in our own little world while taking Brian Jr. all over the world.”

“Wow, no matter the other circumstances. This baby loves his daddy,” replied one person in his comments. “That’s his superhero, and this was a beautiful moment captured. I pray their family can heal.”

Another said, “That just made me choke up. He’s adorable. The way he copied his dad was priceless.”

Even one of McKnight’s Brazilian fans wrote, “I doubt I’ll sing anything after a scene like that. Simply one of the greatest voices of all time.”

Still some critics looked past the sweet moment in defense of his older children.

“No matter how beautiful this MAY LOOK. He told his other children to take a hike! I have a new family with new kids! Now that sh-t is MESSED UP! I used to like him. But now I have no love or respect for him.”

Another critic wrote, “Yup . Classic. Love your last child but not the other ones that came wayyy before.”

The “One Last Cry” singer has five older children. He shares two sons, Brian McKnight Jr. and Niko McKnight, with his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, whom he was married to from 1990 to 2003. He has another son, Clyde, from a previous relationship, and a daughter, Briana McKnight, with Patricia Driver.

In the early years of his career, he would perform and tour the world with his first two sons as his background singers. They toured together between the ages of 13-23, but years later they would call out their father online for abandoning them in their time of need. Niko recently claimed that his dad wouldn’t even tell him he loved him as she was “about to die in the hospital from complications from my cancer.”

Clyde also appears to be involved in the music industry as an artist, according to his Instagram, though Briana recently graduated from UC Santa Barbara as a D-1 volleyball player. Elder Brian also has a 16-year-old daughter named Braylinn with a woman named Lori Beth, though her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Not to leave out my other daughter braylinn she's 4 now http://t.co/3eIve19Z — Brian McKnight (@ItsBMcKnight) April 29, 2012

The “Love of My Life” singer has spoken against his eldest children’s claims and even claimed that Briana was “illegitimate.” Most recently he picks and chooses whom to respond to when being scolded in the comment section of any Instagram posts. Still, some would prefer he’d stop speaking on his children.

“You have always been an amazing singer,” one person posted. “I have been a fan since your Oakwood days. I would ask of you to keep your family affairs private, as fans we don’t need to know your business. This video with you holding your son, was a beautiful moment captured. May the Lord continue to bless you and order your steps.”

Brian McKnight has also received ridicule for claiming Lelani’s two children from previous relationships, Julia and Jack McPhee, as his own. Back in 2022, he was slammed for buying Julia a 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, which typically starts at $45,000, for her birthday.

Two years prior, the “Sister, Sister” actor confessed that he and his kids were estranged and that he did not abandon them in a video.

“I’ve never missed a day of child support. I’ve never done anything adverse to my children whatsoever. I’ve always been there,” said Brian. “I’ve always been there with advice, whether they took it or not. I have always been the sounding board and I’ve always been the one who had to help them achieve whatever dreams that they were wanting to reach out for.”

He also accused the eldest, Brian McKnight Jr., of breaking into his home and destroying photos of him and Lelani, replacing one with a photo of him and Julie.