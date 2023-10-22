‘He’s Officially In the Sunken Place’: Brian McKnight Dragged for Mistreating His Eldest Children After Changing His Name to Match That of His Youngest Son with New Wife

Singer Brian McKnight has two juniors.

The first junior, Brian Kelly McKnight Jr., is the product of his marriage to his college sweetheart, Julie McKnight. His parents named him after his father, Brian.

The second junior, Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Jr., is the youngest son born to Brian and his new wife, Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza. He’s just 10 months old and is named after Brian’s new name, which he assumed upon marrying Mendoza. This name reflects both her father’s name, Justin Kanoa, and her Filipino/Hawaiian heritage.

He shared the news about his name change after announcing a new album dedicated to his young son called “MCKNIGHTime Lullabies: An Album For My Son.”

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “So proud to introduce our son BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA JR. to the world with the release of my new album lovingly created for him. JR. because I am also proud to officially announce that I have legally changed my name to exactly match my legacy’s.”



He closed, “My legal name is now BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA MCKNIGHT SR.”

Many people immediately cringed at the announcement, reminding Brian of his fractured relationship with his older set of children.

One critic wrote, “This man changed his name so that the other son that he has won’t be his Jr. This man is a gross and sick individual.”

Another echoed, “Nobody hates their kids like Brian McKnight does.”

Comically, one person wrote, “@brianmcknight23 until you do right by ALL your churren every album you drop gone flop,” referencing the classic line from “The Color Purple.”

Others said he and his wife are “terrible” parents for making the name change.

Some also wondered what would make him shift traditional norms and take on his wife’s name.

“So he took on his ‘new’ wife’s name and baby’s name? He’s officially in the sunken place,” one person wrote, while another commented, “That lady put something in his spaghetti.”

“Brian we are putting you on the mute list with Jada!” one person could not help but slip in the comment section of The Shade Room.

One person on social media tagged the first junior, saying, “I’d be so upset to at all be attached” to a man who would change his name, saying, “I feel so bad” and encouraging him to change his name.

Brian McKnight Jr with the real lesson pic.twitter.com/0LGyWeJcME — Yv 🇳🇬 (@yve_ning28) October 21, 2023

Brian McKnight Jr. replied, “I’m not ashamed of the name my ancestors had. I’m never change the name my own son now has. We are witnessing an obscene level of self-hate that has reached mental illness status,” before asking people to pray for his father and the new child.

He also noted that one day, he will be open to welcoming his “new little brother … with open arms.”