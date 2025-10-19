‘He Takes Joy In Their Suffering’: Brian McKnight Shady Post After Beating Ex-Wife in Court Sparks Major Backlash

When most people win a legal victory, they might pop some champagne and call it a day. Brian McKnight? He grabbed a cigar, headed to the English countryside, and turned his courtroom triumph into a full-blown social media spectacle that left fans wondering if winning was ever really about justice at all.

The R&B crooner took to his platforms on Oct. 16 to announce he’d secured an alleged $8.8 million default judgment against his ex-wife Julie McKnight in a defamation case. Standing an hour and a half outside London, the “Back at One” singer explained his silence up until that point.

Brian McKnight’s celebration of a defamation judgment against his ex-wife sparked outrage from fans who accused him of reveling in his family’s pain. (Photo: @brianmcknight23/Instagram)

“We’ve been quiet, listening to liars continue to lie and keeping to ourselves, living and loving our life as we said, leaving everything in God’s hands and letting our lawyer do the talking,” he stated.

Brian McKnight celebrates $8.8 million court victory after judge rules in his favor against ex wife Julie, ending a long legal battle over finances and defamation claims.



pic.twitter.com/auFLjvsyoJ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 17, 2025

According to McKnight, the court agreed that Julie’s allegations of emotional mistreatment and harassment in her book “Mama Bear: Beautifully Blended,” released in January 2025, were false.

‘He Publicly Disowned His Kids’: Brian McKnight Slammed Over Tone-Deaf Post About Son Niko’s Death

“But according to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family and a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million,” he declared, making it clear this was only the beginning. He promised that everyone who helped spread what he called lies would soon hear from his legal team.

However, according to TMZ, McKnight filed a motion for a default judgment because his ex didn’t show for court and he is still waiting for the court to sign off on his win officially.

That technicality didn’t prevent him from celebrating prematurely. On Oct. 6, the parties involved in the case were given 21 days to respond, meaning the final outcome remains uncertain as the deadline approaches at the month’s end.

After his comments, McKnight shared a clip of himself running and leaping with joy as a voicemail from Julie played, warning him and wife Leilani to stop reaching out to their son Niko.

The celebration seemed particularly cruel given that Niko passed away in May 2025 after battling colon cancer.

The Shade Room’s Instagram post of McKnight’s video opened the floodgates for fan commentary, and the response was overwhelmingly negative.

“It’s like he takes joy in his first family’s suffering…and to think I had his music on repeat as a kid,” one disappointed follower wrote.

Another person cut straight to the financial reality: “You need it sir cuz we aren’t attending any of your concerts. Lame.” The reference to his struggling concert sales hit hard, as McKnight has faced multiple cancellations due to former fans boycotting his shows.

The criticism grew sharper as commenters questioned the entire premise of his victory.

“Sir we don’t trust you OR the courts,” one person stated flatly, while another expressed what many were thinking more bluntly: “Brian go to LLEH!!”

Perhaps most painfully, several people pointed out the timing of his celebration, noting that he posted his gloating video on what would have been Niko’s 33rd birthday.

“He posted this, gloating on his son’s first heavenly birthday. He is so miserable,” one commenter observed.

Another simply noted, “Niko would of been 33 yesterday,” followed by the hopeful message: “Hold on, pretty soul. Brighter days are ahead.”

The rift between McKnight and his older children has been years in the making. In 2019, his daughter Briana sued him for defamation after he made damaging allegations about her in a viral video. The situation escalated in April 2024 when he referred to his biological children as “products of sin” while Niko was undergoing chemotherapy.

Niko responded publicly, revealing that when he reached out from his hospital bed hoping to reconcile, his father told him he couldn’t arbitrarily say he loved him.

McKnight’s relationship with his current wife Leilani Mendoza, whom he married in 2017, has been central to the family drama.

He legally changed his name to Brian Kainoa Makoa Sr. to match their son’s name, despite already having a son named Brian McKnight Jr. He embraced Leilani’s two children from her previous relationship while publicly distancing himself from his biological kids.

The irony wasn’t lost on observers that McKnight maintains a weekly “Fatherhood Friday” series on social media, where he shares parenting wisdom with his 515,000 followers. In an Oct. 4 post, he emphasized the importance of loving children equally — advice that rang hollow to many watching his celebration unfold.

McKnight’s weekly “Fatherhood Friday” posts to his 515,000 followers recently emphasized loving children equally — advice that now rings hollow to his fans. (@brianmcknight23/Instagram)

Julie McKnight remained mostly silent following his announcement, posting only a daily affirmation on Oct. 17 that read, “Before October ends, know that everything you’ve endured has been for a purpose.”

Julie posted a cryptic daily affirmation on Oct. 17 about enduring hardships for a purpose that will come true at the end of the month. (@itsjuliemcknight/Instagram)

Given the 21-day response deadline ending at month’s close, her message may carry more weight than it initially appears.

Meanwhile, one commenter summed up what appeared to be the prevailing sentiment: “I wish Brian would shut up sometimes smh RIP NIKO!”

The victory may have been legally sound, but in the court of public opinion, McKnight’s premature and celebration looked less like vindication and more like he was the real loser.