‘It Cuts Deep’: Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Claims He Saved His Dad from Prison But When He Was ‘About to Die’ from Cancer Singer Still Refused to Say He Loved Him

Days after Brian McKnight publicly declared his unwavering love for his new family while seemingly denouncing his first set of children, whom he said were “born of sin,” one of his sons has come forward.

On Friday, April 19, the singer’s son, Niko McKnight, came forward to explain that he has been trying to tell the world that his father is not a great guy.

Niko and his brother Brian Jr. are the children Brian McKnight shares with ex-wife Julie McKnight, whom he was married to from 1990 to 2003. McKnight also fathered another child, Briana McKnight, outside of his marriage with a woman named Patricia Driver and a son named Clyde with an unknown woman.

Following McKnight’s making headlines for his harsh words toward his offspring, Niko took to the comment section of The Shaderoom to blast his estranged father.

“I’m evil???? That’s wild. The guy who used to make me clean his used condoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil,” said Niko. “The guy who forged sigs on our names is calling us evil fashooo.”

Niko’s responses weren’t limited to Instagram. The second-oldest McKnight child also took to X to thank his supporters for having his back throughout the entire ordeal.

“Thank you guys for finally seeing that we weren’t lying,” he wrote, admitting that he wasn’t always the perfect son. “I will always admit I was spoiled beyond belief, but I’m doing all I can to correct my flaws.”

On Jan.16, 2024, Niko revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. On social media, he documents his journey through chemotherapy treatments and his ongoing battle with the disease. His comments are often filled with support from family members such as his wife Carla, older brother Brian Jr., half-sister Brianna, and even his uncle Michael. Noticeably missing is his father.

“When I was about to die in the hospital from complications from my cancer, I just wanted to bury the hatchet and hear him say he loves me,” Niko told his followers on X. “He told me he couldn’t arbitrarily tell me he loves me. Still cuts so deep.”

Niko also takes full responsibility for his behavior as a juvenile but doesn’t believe their father’s behavior is justified.

“We were bad children, sure. Yes. But my sisters have always deserved better. They don’t deserve this outright disrespect. Hate us all day. You don’t get to be a piece of s—t forever and still skate by with all that we know,” he wrote.

Niko then dropped a bombshell that left many fans on the edge of their seat, one that may have had something to do with the forging of signatures he referenced on Instagram.

“We saved that man from federal prison. That’s all I’m going to say,” Niko hinted. “But after all of this, I still love him so much because I know there’s my dad in there somewhere. But he’s a drone now. So f—g sad. Miss you, Dad. Marcus Aurelius. Superman.”

Niko, 28, and his father have been on the outs since he was 22 years old — around the time the R&B singer says he cut him off.

Today, the only children the singer acknowledges are Julia McPhee, Jack McPhee, and Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight — the children he shares with his wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, whom he married in 2017. Julia and Jack are Leilani’s children from a previous relationship, but McKnight has adopted them as his own. Tragically, the couple experienced the loss of another son named Kekoa McKnight through miscarriage.

Julie McKnight, the singer’s first wife and the mother of his eldest sons, had her own rebuttal, coming to the defense of her boys.

In a video she posted on April 18, Julie thanked those who shared positive words. She then called her ex-husband’s words and actions a tool from the devil that was essentially distracting her from her higher purpose and blessings that might come to her and her family.

According to Julie, she usually tries to “make sure that the joy is what’s around” her, adding, “I have so much to be thankful for… that I’m grateful for.”

She continued, “I know the way the devil works and I know that in those times where blessings are bountiful, he likes to creep in and he likes to use things that he feels will touch parts of you to bring you out of a space.”

The mother of two said that she and her sons have pulled away from Brian, and when they did, this resulted in the behavior he is displaying now.