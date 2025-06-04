‘Have Mercy On Your Soul’: Brian McKnight Accuses Brother of Making a ‘Mockery’ of Estranged Son’s Passing as Fans Say He’s ‘Speaking from a Place of Guilt’

R&B singer Brian McKnight has finally broken his silence on the sudden passing of his estranged son after his brother publicly shared the news online.

Cole Nikolas “Niko” McKnight passed away on May 29, after a two-year battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Brian McKnight calls out his brother for revealing his son Niko’s passing to the world. (Photos: @brianmcknight23/Instagram, @fiftyclicks/Instagram)

While fans and relatives shared messages of support and sorrow, McKnight used the moment to attack his brother Claude McKnight for making what he described as a “tasteless and self-aggrandizing announcement” on social media.

Claude memorialized his nephew on TikTok, calling him “quirky and curious and ridiculously talented.” He described Niko as “an amazing singer and amazing guitar player, had a great eye as a photographer, and just one of those kids that, in my estimation, [was] somebody you always wanted to be around.”

Rather than join in remembering his son’s life, Niko’s dad posted a sharply worded video response and caption shared on Instagram.

Brian McKnight limited comments and tagged only his current wife on the post, in which he accused Claude of turning “this tragedy into a reality show type drama.”

“That was not his to make,” He wrote in the caption. “In my opinion, he inserted himself and used Niko’s death as an opportunity, instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity.”

“It has instead turned into a circus, a mockery of a life now lost, making this tragedy into a reality show type drama,” he continued.

The tension between their family has been public for years with fans online often alleging McKnight disowned his older children for his current wife, Leilani and her two children, Julia and Jack, from previous relationships.

But McKnight’s relationship with his older children has been strained since at least the early 2010s.

In April 2024, while Niko was undergoing cancer treatment, McKnight referred to the older children from his previous marriage as “products of sin” who were raised by their mothers. Niko responded online, writing, “I’m evil??? That’s wild.” His reaction came after years of what appeared to be silence during his illness from his biological father.

In 2023, McKnight legally removed the “Sr.” from his name, despite having a son named Brian McKnight Jr. He legally changed his name to Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. to match the name of his youngest son with Leilani.

In 2019, the “Back at One” singer’s daughter, Briana sued him for defamation after he made damaging allegations about her and a family member in a viral video on social media.

In his most recent post, McKnight claimed he and his wife had offered Niko help during his illness.

“We had the number one oncologist on deck for him and a team of specialists on standby with private care in our home,” he wrote and stated in a voiceover. “We offered him all the help we could provide… He and his mother declined. The door of communication was open and remained open until his death.”

However, Niko shared a different version of his relationship with his father in various social media posts.

In a January 2024 post, he revealed he had reached out to his father while hospitalized.

“When I was about to die in the hospital from complications from my cancer, I just wanted to bury the hatchet and hear him say he loves me,” Niko wrote. “He told me he couldn’t arbitrarily tell me he loves me. Still cuts so deep.”

When I was about to die in the hospital from complications from my cancer, I just wanted to bury the hatchet and hear him say he loves me and he told me he couldn’t arbitrarily tell me he loves me. Still cuts so deep. — 𝖓𝖎𝕶𝖔 (@ewitsniko) April 18, 2024

In the same statement recently posted on his Instagram, McKnight also targeted his ex-wife Julie, referring to her as “the self-proclaimed ‘mama bear.’”

“May God have mercy on your soul for not allowing him to accept that help and not allowing him to use that line of communication,” he said.

He concluded his post with a message focused on his current family: “My wife, our children and I are eternally thankful to Almighty God that the suffering has come to an end.” He continued, “I have a clear conscious… the only judgment that matters is God’s.”

Many took issue with McKnight centering himself and his current family in a statement meant to address his son’s death. His statement quickly spread across social media and forums like Lipstick Alley, where many users were stunned by McKnight’s tone.

Many also blasted him for not mentioning any of Niko’s accomplishments or personality.

Brian McKnight’s statement about his son Niko’s death. (Photo:@brianmcknight23/Instagram)

“He made sure to mention his new children didn’t he? He didn’t say anything about how great Niko was. What a loon,” one person wrote.

Another speculated, “I mean his brother didn’t even say anything bad about him, Brian seems to be speaking from a place of guilt.”

A third added, “Using this moment to take a dig at the mother who raised him. He’s a f—king loser.”

More hopeful people said, “Just when I thought he was going to take steps forward in accountability… he’s Back at One.”

McKnight said he and his current family held a “private memorial” for Niko in Maui, Hawaii, where his wife, who is of Filipino descent, is originally from. In the video clip, he shared footage in Maui, including snapshot of a Hennessy bottle sitting in the sand with a “lei” around it.

A few wondered, “Why is there a Hennessy bottle in the sand ???”

Another said, “You had a private memorial with your NEW family…. Like they knew him. Man if you don’t….. nvm.”

The “One Last Cry” singer claims to be at peace, but many still see him as a father who’s turned his back on the children from his first marriage.

Even with sympathy over the loss of his son Niko, critics say his latest remarks continue a pattern of distancing himself from his past — and are cold and callous. Now, a fractured family grieves, while the public revisits McKnight’s legacy — not just as a chart-topper, but as a father.