‘Natural Thick Always Gon Hit’: Ciara Fans Drool Over Her ‘Legs, Hips, And Body’ In Runway Look, Proving Her Baby Weight ‘Hit Her In All the Right Places’

Ciara is proudly flaunting her “grown woman body,” and fans can’t seem to get enough. The pop R&B singer was among the stars who made appearances in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.

On Sunday, June 23, she electrified the Vogue World crowd when she walked the outdoor runway at the Place Vendôme in a custom gold, long-sleeved Givenchy body suit that was accented with a flowy neon green hood, cape, and skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Fans praise Ciara’s thick figure during Paris runway show. (Photos: Theybf_daily; Ciara/Instagram.)

The “Body Party” artist also put on a show when she joined ribbon dancers, who wore leotards, for a dance routine that gave onlookers even more to drool over with her fuller figure gyrating in undoubtedly tantalizing ways.

The theme of this year’s show paid homage to French fashion and athletics and also featured Venus and Serena Williams as models. On Instagram, Ciara wrote that the event “was so much fun,” as she gave followers an encore of her strut in a slow-mo video.

Online spectators made it abundantly clear that they loved her look from head to toe, but were especially effusive in compliments about her curvaceous figure.

“Ciara’s grown woman body is everything,” a follower wrote. More fawning over her appearance included someone else that stated, “Geessssshhhh, that natural thick always gon hit… Errrrrtime!”

A third comment read, “Ms Ma’am looked tf good!! That baby weight hit her in all the right places!” While a fourth wrote, “Imagine having 4 kids and popping out like thissss!!!” Another simply declared, “She don’t play fair one bit.”

Ciara welcomed her fourth child — a third for her and husband Russell Wilson — in December. Amora Princess Wilson joins older siblings Sienna, 6, brothers Win, 3, and Future, 10. She shares her eldest child with ex fiancé, rapper Future. Cici and Wison have been together since 2015 and married since 2016.

C’est La Vie Vogue World! Walking and dancing in the show was so much fun! 🇫🇷@VogueMagazine

Custom @Givenchy

Styled by Carine Roitfeld pic.twitter.com/371tJOI4UX — Ciara (@ciara) June 24, 2024

In April, the entertainer announced that she, along with Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, were co-headlining the Out of This World arena tour. The trio’s first show is scheduled to take place on July 6 in Seattle, Washington. Soon after the news of their upcoming shows broke, Ciara revealed that she had a goal to shed 70 pounds gained during pregnancy.

Speaking of the task, she wrote that trying to drop the extra weight and “prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin [it] in, I see you! ToughSh$t.”

However, supporters who have been loving her extra “legs, hips, and body” have been pleading for her not to get too thin.

In the comment section of past posts, remarks such as “I was just coming to make sure you STILL THICKKKK @ciara do not lose one pound of it okay lmaoo” and “We want THICC Ciara for tour!!!!” and several other like-minded perspectives on her figure can easily be found.

The Beauty Marks Entertainment founder sent followers into a bit of an emotional spiral in early June when many took notice of a photo of a state-of-the-art MRI scanner. The image was mixed into a carousel of moments shared with her family.

With no context, about the medical device, many sent well-wishes and hoped she was in good health. The scanner, however, has become a trend among wellness enthusiasts seeking to get an in-depth look at their full anatomy as a form of preventative care.