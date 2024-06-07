‘I Hope You’re Ok’: Ciara’s Unexplained Photo Post Has Fans Sending Prayers

Singer Ciara shares so much of her life with her fans that they feel like family. So, when the “Goodies” chart-topper posted a 10-slide post on her Instagram page, many of her 35.3 million followers zoomed in on two flicks that raised their blood pressure.

Among the videos and photos were images of her and her husband Russell Wilson back stage at a concert and with country singer Kenny Chesney. There’s also an adorable photo of Cici on the plane with her children, Future Zahir Wilburn, 10, Sienna “SiSi” Princess, 6, Win Harrison, 3, and the 5-month-old Amora.

Ciara sparks concern among fans after posting an MRI scanner in a hospital. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

However, many were alarmed over the photo of a state-of-the-art MAGNETOM® Avanto, A Tim+Dot System 1.5T MRI scanner, which is capable of imaging a person’s whole body up to 205 cm.

“A slice of life,” Ciara captioned the post.

While posted without context and nestled as the fifth picture (smack dab in the middle) of the 10-slide carousel, fans immediately were concerned, sending up virtual prayers on her post.

“Yoooo, I think we’d legit loose it if something happened to you. Praying for health, healing and continued love to you Ciara,” one comment read.

Another asked, “Did the baby have to have the MRI? If so is she ok? Or whoever had it, are they ok? Too ominous.”

Others argued over whether or not the machine did MRIs or CT Scans, but also said in unison, that they “hope whoever” was seen by the specialists is “okay.”

For some, it reminded them of their own health challenges.

“Ughhh that MRI I walked out of the office because of claustrophobia…I hope you’re ok!” an Instagram user said in a flashback.

Additionally, people raved as they looked at the family pic, noting how much Win and SiSi look so much alike. But it was the very last picture of the Georgia peach by herself that got others riled up.

Ciara posed with her hair slicked back with a Janet Jackson “State of the World” tour T-shirt on, leaving many to suggest that the star looks like she has a small belly.

“Cici u prego aGain !?! I don’t blame u lmao but just asking cause that last slide that shirt looking like it’s touching a belly that’s out not in,” a fan asked.

“Chile right!!!” someone jumped into reply, “The way I zoomed in so fast, like I need her to be on stage when it’s showtime.”

Happy Mother’s Day to my love @Ciara! You are the best Mom, Leader, and Boss Women for our beautiful kids to look up to! We are so grateful for you! BLESSED. Heaven sent. ❤️ We love you to Heaven and Back! pic.twitter.com/GRiNOgZwv1 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 12, 2024

It is possible that the camera just caught a casual CiCi, who welcomed her fourth child last December, with her mommy weight. What some people see as a little tubbiness, others see as sheer fineness.

The suspicions are not that far-fetched, as consistently she and Russell post pictures that look like they just want to melt into each other.

And then there was the time when “Game of Thrones” actor Pedro Pascal could not keep his eyes off of her thickness as she glided across the red carpet during the 2024 SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles in March.

Pregnant or not, fans really enjoy CiCi with a little meat on her bone. They also love when she and her megastar husband announce they are having children. They love even more to see her on stage as she prepares to go on tour with long-time collaborators Missy Elliott and Timbaland.

Either way, fans win.