‘Where Is Marjorie?’: Steve Harvey Posing In Photos with Women Has Fans Bringing Up His Wife Months After She Accused of Cheating with His Staff

Steve Harvey‘s wife, Marjorie Harvey, seems to be keeping too low of a profile for social media users who rely on her posts to convey details about her life.

Curiosity has been at an all-time high for many who found themselves deeply invested in the months of rumors that the fashionista had been unfaithful to her husband last year. Speculative claims of her dalliances included cheating with a chef and a member of the TV host’s security team.

Steve Harvey posts photos with women helping his and Marjorie Harvey’s foundation (left), but fans notice his wife (right) is missing. (Photos: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram; @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

Marjorie briefly addressed the rampant stories last August in a post sharing Bible scripture 1 Peter 2:23. The excerpt conveyed a message about how to handle being lied about and that she would not be hitting back at the insulting cheating claims.

In her caption, she wrote, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

Her next post was a photo of herself attending a Louis Vuitton fashion show on Dec 1. Marjorie would upload another image of herself and a young female relative two weeks later before disappearing from the platform for months. She reemerged this year to show off her fishing skills in a March 30 image. “Caught a whopper,” she wrote.

In the comments, one follower said, “Nice. But can you start post regularly again.” Another wrote, “We be missing you our beautiful sis!!” A third advised she “stay on the low low Marjorie..its PEACEFUL.” Yet it now seems as though her absence has spurred blatant questions about her whereabouts.

Steve transitioned away from sharing images of the couple around the time cheating rumors ramped up; instead, his content now leans heavily into behind-the-scenes clips from “Family Feud,” an occasional post to promote one of his business ventures, and, of course, his fashionable moments.

On June 8, the “Kings of Comedy” star strayed from his new normal to highlight the many people who helped make the “Girls Who Run The World” mentoring program, which is part of the Steve & Marjorie Foundation, a success. He was tagged in a collage post shared by other female attendees, but noticeably missing from the carousel of images was his wife.

“Where is Marjorie????” a fan asked. A woman who was seen in one of the photos responded, “She’s the one taking the picture!” Another commenter quipped, “A FUNNY man will always have more women around him than men!”

According to videos posted by the foundation, Marjorie was very much present during the program held at the Harvey Legacy Ranch in Georgia. One clip shows her holding her phone as a group of women wave to her husband on FaceTime.

Steve spoke about the claims of marital turmoil on his syndicated radio show in October. The comic was adamant that the hearsay was false and that he and Marjorie had never been more locked in during their 17-year marriage.