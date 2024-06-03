‘It’s Stalkerish at This Point’: Fans Believe Tiffany Haddish Isn’t Over Common as Actress Says They Wouldn’t Have Been Together If It Weren’t for the Lockdown

Tiffany Haddish thinks that whatever connection she shared with Common was a product of circumstance and less of an encounter with true love.

The two stars dated for about a year before breaking up in 2021. Since then, the comedienne has been asked about her ex countless times, and now is no different as she promotes her new literary effort, “I Curse You With Joy.” At a recent book signing event in Miami, while fielding questions from fans, someone inevitably asked about her reflections on dating the “Come Close” rapper.

Tiffany Haddish (left) continues to comment on her former relationship with Common (right), giving rise to speculation she’s not over him. (Photos: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/WireImage)

“I personally think that that relationship was a lot of fun. I had a very good time,” she began, echoing a sentiment she had previously shared about their time together. But then, her response took a turn when she said, “The world was locked down, and I think if the world was wide open, I woulda been in the streets. I wouldn’t have been in that relationship at all.”

The “Girls Trip” actress linked with Common after connecting on Bumble during the pandemic. This past April, she told People that the notorious playboy had been pursuing her for two years, beginning around 2018. At that time, he was still publicly dating political analyst Angela Rye. Their on-and-off-again relationship spanned between 2017 and 2019.

Still speaking about the short-lived romance, she told the audience, “I had a good time. I appreciate him. I learned a lot, amen. I probably won’t be sleeping with no more celebrities. OK, I’m lying. Ima probably f—k on a few of them, but I won’t be in no relationship,” as they erupted into laughter and applause. However, her comments were not perceived as funny by some social media users.

“He would have been in the streets. You were crazy over him. He was there for a good time not a long time,” read a critical take on Haddish’s response. Despite explaining that she is not hung up on her ex in a recent interview, another commenter wrote, “She must really miss what they once had. I wouldn’t dare talk about him.”

Another person said, “She can’t keep him out of her mouth it’s stalkerish at this point.” While a fourth wrote, “He has not said one thing about her..she’s constantly speaking on him..since they broke up. He saw the real her and ran. She would still be with him if he didn’t leave..She is so irritating.”

The Oscar-winning entertainer is currently dating Jennifer Hudson. The pair was first spotted cozying up to each other in late 2023. They confirmed their courtship in January on the EGOT winner’s talk show. Haddish has not been romantically linked to anyone in the public eye, but she remains optimistic that her “Mr. Right” could still be out there.