‘Got People Standing In Line for Four, Five Hours’: Rick Ross Fans Outraged, Demand Refund After Being Turned Away During Annual Car Show, Rapper Responds

Rick Ross joked about running for mayor after his highly anticipated 2022 Car & Bike Show, which drew in over 7,000 to the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville. However, he may want to rethink that proposition after dealing with complaints about his third annual Car & Bike Show, which brought in over 12,000 attendees eager to witness the rapper’s impressive collection of tricked-out and exotic rides.

However, according to reports about the June 1 event, which promised to be one of best events of the summer, many fans were left disillusioned and demanding refunds due to significant organizational issues.

Rick Ross catches heat over his third annual car & bike show after ticketholders were turned away after waiting 3-4 hours in line for check in. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

It appears that Ross’ team oversold the event and, despite having hundreds of acres of space, could not accommodate everyone that purchased a ticket.

Tickets for the event, priced at $250 for general admission and $500 for VIP parking, were only available for purchase online in advance. Meanwhile, many of the ticket holders were unable to enter as they took to social media to complain about the event, blasting Ross and his team for running out of wristbands and excessively long wait times to get in.

Some posted video footage of the lengthy entrance lines, while others were loudly asking the multi-millionaire for refunds.

One fan, China Spivey, posted her outrage in a vlog on Facebook. She said that despite being offered “free parking,” there were so many obstacles set up there was no way for her or those around her to get to the event.

“You got us out here inside the heat,” she said while sitting in her car. “You have four metal detectors that’s not even plugged in. Have no security. Not checking for no bags, no knives, no absolutely nothing.”

She continued, saying she waited three hours “to get just a piece to the front … just so we can see the motherf—king ‘Promise Land.’”

Spivey said that at that point, there was no “Promise Land” but a “No Man’s Land,” because the bands needed to take a shuttle bus to the property were all given out.

“People are paying for hotel, flights, motherf—king bad b—ch outfits, lashes, wigs, lip gloss. … I heard that someone got their teeth done to come,” she blasted, explaining how Ross’ disregard was disgusting to her. She also suggested that if he needed money to fix his jet after last month’s crash, she would have just given it to him as one Miami resident to another.

She ended the video saying that she and her friend were leaving to go get something to eat. Adding an additional sting, Spivey said, “and it won’t be Wingstop,” referring to the fast food restaurant that the “Biggest Boss” owns almost 30 franchises of.

Many people hopped into her comment section in agreement, with one saying, “Everything she’s saying is true.”

“When I tell you every review about this car show has been awful!!!! Nobody had a good time!” another person posted.

The Jasmine Brand posted some complaints on its Instagram page.

“My auntie need a refund !! They couldn’t get in !!” one comment read, as another wrote, “The fact that you sold tickets but ppl who traveled over 7+ hours couldn’t get in and were turned away! That’s bad business & will never support this AGAIN.”

The Maybach Music executive did not address the complaints in detail but took to his Instagram Stories to pop his collar while referencing his fans’ misfortune.

“We made history!! 300 acres but everyone couldn’t make it ha. See everyone next year,” Ross wrote.

He also posted a photograph of himself smiling, apparently showing that he was pleased by the event and considers the car show a success.

Rick Ross celebrates the success of his car show after being blasted online by ticket holders who couldn’t get in. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

This year’s show, held at Ross’ Fayetteville, Georgia, estate, famously known as Promised Land and as the primary set location for the Zamunda Palace in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” movie, had been given the green light after having permit challenges in 2023.

Last summer in June, Rick Ross got pushback from his neighbors and the local city council due to traffic and noise issues from the previous year’s event.

Although the permit was ultimately reinstated just a week before the 2023 show and officials were impressed with its organization, the 2024 event aimed to address any concerns with stricter regulations. The organizers implemented a no-parking or cruising in surrounding neighborhoods policy and a strict no-weapons policy.

Despite the backlash, the “Hustlin’” music executive appeared unfazed by the criticisms, particularly since attendees who were lucky enough to get in were able to not only look at the cars but party to performances by Boosie, Bun B and Quavo.

According to Super Car Blondie, Ross does not consider it “stunting” or bragging when he asks if there is anyone can top his lineup of vehicles.

The quality of cars did not seem to be the issue for the fans.

Their grievances were about his organization and what he plans to do to make things right with those who could not get in. As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how Ross and his team will address these complaints.