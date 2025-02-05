‘Welp, There Goes the BMF Show’: Drama Unfolds as 50 Cent Goes After Former Drug Lord Big Meech, Accuses Him of Being a ‘Rat’ After Linking Up with Rival Rick Ross

50 Cent isn’t someone you want to fall out with, and now Big Meech might be learning that the hard way.

The Queens rapper has blasted Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, calling him a snitch after he was seen with 50’s longtime rival Rick Ross.

50, who helped bring Meech’s life story to TV through the Starz series “BMF,” made his feelings known by posting a picture of a rat on Instagram with “I think I’m Big Meech”— a direct nod to Ross’s 2010 hit “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” written on the bottom.

The post followed newly surfaced footage of Big Meech and Rick Ross promoting an upcoming “Welcome Back” concert, set for Feb. 13 in Sunrise, Florida.

Ross is expected to perform his tribute track live for Meech for the first time, which of course made many question the status of the gangster’s relationship with the man who was instrumental in bringing his legacy to the small screen.

Several fans weighed in on 50 Cent’s comments regarding Flenory.

“50 literally said it on the The Breakfast Club if u teetering on the fence ima put u on the other side….it don’t get no simpler than that u take a pic with Ross go get money with Ross and stay tf away from me,” one person wrote.

“Welp there goes the BMF show i guess,” commented another.

“Damn FIF All because of a pic with Ross?” asked a third fan. “His son [Lil Meech] been nothing but good to you. You ain’t grow up with Meech why you tripping???”

The G-Unit general wasn’t the only one throwing shots online. After seeing 50 Cent’s “rat” post, Rick Ross responded, mocking 50 for even caring about his connection with the former BMF boss.

In his video, Ross pretended to cry while teasing, “[You] take a picture with Rick Ross,” then joked, “Get your back against the wall and just slide down.”

He wrapped it up with, “For the hustlers, you got to stop making business personal.”

The Maybach Music mogul even invited 50 to enter his Lamborghini into his car show in June.

Adding fuel to the fire, in a separate post, 50 Cent suggested that Meech’s former assistant and “BMF” producer, Tammy Cowins, had a hand in the OG’s downfall, hinting at an upcoming “tell-all” documentary that will expose the truth behind the organization’s demise.

“The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowins),” 50 captioned the rat meme, implying that the former BMF assistant, who has been accused of cooperating with federal authorities, played a major role in Meech’s case.

According to Vibe, Meech, for all of his down-by-law ways, may have engaged in “third-party cooperation” during his incarceration for personal benefit.

The allegations have cast a shadow over Big Meech’s release. After serving over a decade behind bars, he was granted a reduction in his 30-year sentence and moved to a halfway house in October 2024.

According to HipHopDX, he is expected to live under the supervision of the BOP’s Miami Residential Reentry Management Office until January 2026.

50 Cent Calls Big Meech a Rat After the BMF Founder Links Up with Rick Ross (Photos: @50cent/Instagram; @richforever/Instagram)

The tension between 50 Cent and Big Meech is already affecting concerts. Reports indicate that some artists, including Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, may have pulled out following the snitching allegations. 50 added to the drama by exposing complaints from Meech’s camp that Lil Baby failed to bring gifts or money when he met with the former drug kingpin.

“The funny s–t is they was saying @lilbaby pulled up on them in a Ferrari truck pockets full of money, and didn’t give them nothing,” 50 wrote in a comment on Instagram, defending the “Do We Have A Problem” rapper, adding, “Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted. WTF he owe you?”

50 Cent’s ongoing feud with Rick Ross also looms over this situation. The two have been at odds since 2008, when a perceived slight at the BET Awards led to a nearly two-decade-long beef filled with diss tracks, legal battles, and public insults.

Their most infamous clash came in 2015, when 50 was ordered to pay $7 million in damages after leaking a tape featuring Lastonia Leviston, the mother of one of Ross’ children. The two rappers have traded jabs ever since, with Ross calling 50 “broke” in a 2023 interview.

The tensions between 50 and Flenory family started bubbling recently, as well.

In February 2024, the chart-topper snapped after seeing pictures and videos showing Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and his son mingling with the son of 50 Cent’s archenemy, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

Ironically, the Grammy winner has developed a relationship with Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who plays his father in the series. He even personally funding acting lessons for the young man.

The current drama has cast doubt on the future of the “BMF” series. The “Get Rich or Die Tryin” artist is saying this will be the last season of the show.

This potential fallout could have major implications, not just for the show, but for 50’s broader business dealings. The “BMF” show was a part of his $150 million deal with Starz.

However, 50 doesn’t care. When one pisses the petty mogul off, there really is no coming back.