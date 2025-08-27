‘Every Day We Shouldn’t Be Hustling’: Jamal Bryant Puts Rick Ross on Blast for Riding Around Target with New Girlfriend Amid Community Boycott

Rev. Jamal Bryant is playing no games when it comes to calling out celebrities and entertainers for still shopping at Target stores, currently facing the wrath of his nationwide boycott.

A celebrity shopping trip turned into a teachable moment when he publicly called out rapper Rick Ross for shopping at the very store facing organized resistance from the Black community.

Pastor Jamal Bryant showed no mercy for rapper Rick Ross for posting a Target shopping video during an ongoing community boycott of the retailer. (Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Miami native’s innocent social media post featuring his new girlfriend sparked a conversation that extends far beyond retail aisles, touching on celebrity influence and collective economic power within Black America.

The ill-timed adventure began with Ross, 49, playfully climbed into a mobility car while his new girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, 38, pushed him through the store aisles, creating content that seemed purely for laughs but demonstrated a troubling disconnect from ongoing activism.

Ross appeared genuinely amused, telling his fans, “I’ve been kidnapped. I’m in Target,” while Kendrick chimed in with “Riding dirty.”

When the “Hustlin'” artist asked what they were shopping for, Kendrick mentioned kitchen appliances and cinnamon roll ingredients, prompting him to laugh, “The Cinnabons reeled me in, guys, but as you can see, I’ve been kidnapped.”

Rick Ross’ boo had him rolling around Target, shopping and having a good time. 😂 ✍🏾: #TSRStaffJW pic.twitter.com/DfFVb5sSsm — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 25, 2025

The video captured the couple enjoying themselves while seemingly oblivious to the broader implications of their shopping destination choice.

Bryant, the Atlanta-area pastor leading a high-profile boycott against Target, viewed the post as a missed opportunity for awareness and responded with educational intent.

He crafted a measured message on Instagram, writing, “Hey family @richforever … you are an incredibly influential figure for the culture who many aspire to emulate. To that end I thought it important to share with you that the community has been boycotting @target because of their disregard for our value and a disrespect for the dollars we spend.”

The Morehouse alum’s message emphasized Ross’s influence rather than attacking his character, focusing on the broader community implications of celebrity choices.

Bryant’s 931K followers expressed strong opinions about Ross’ apparent disconnect from ongoing community efforts.

“STOP EATING AT HIS WING STOPS! He wants our money but our struggles are NOT his. THESE PPL ONLY UNDERSTAND MONEY! STOP SUPPORTING HIM!” one supporter declared.

Another referenced previous controversies, stating, “We been boycotting Ross since he danced for Trump.”

Additional comments reflected mounting frustration: “He knows exactly what’s he’s doing” and “Just shameful! All money ain’t good money.”

The responses revealed a community feeling that celebrities should be more aware of grassroots movements affecting Black consumers.

Ross, who has been super critical of Trump in the past, performed at Trump’s “Crypto Ball” in January 2025, where he appeared alongside Snoop Dogg and Soulja Boy during inauguration weekend festivities. That appearance had already created tension with fans concerned about the administration’s policies affecting minority communities.

Bryant’s Target boycott campaign emerged after the retailer scaled back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives following Trump’s return to office.

The movement demands that Target invest $2 billion in Black communities, deposit $250 million in Black-owned banks, establish partnerships with six historically Black colleges and universities, and restructure its approach to diversity programs. The campaign coincides with Target experiencing declining store traffic and sales since January, despite reporting over $25 billion in second-quarter sales.

Even as Target undergoes leadership changes, with CEO Brian Cornell stepping down in favor of current COO Michael Fiddelke, Bryant remains steadfast in his mission.

He dismissed the corporate transition as “smoke and mirrors” during a CNN interview, emphasizing that the boycott’s demands remain unchanged. Pastor Bryant argues that simply changing leadership without addressing community concerns amounts to superficial changes designed to weather the storm rather than create meaningful reform.

So far, more than 350,000 people have signed Bryant’s petition demanding corporate accountability. The surge in signatures shows that the boycott is moving well beyond internet talk, turning into real shifts in consumer behavior. It also underscores the enduring influence of the Black church, echoing its historic role in mobilizing communities for meaningful change — much like it did during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Ross’s spur-of-the-moment shopping spree, whether a clever stunt or just for laughs, has shifted attention away from the movement — possibly serving as bait to reel his massive fan base back into spending at the retail giant. Making people wonder if he is working with the store to regain some of the dollars lost in the first half of the year.