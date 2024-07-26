‘This Is a Downgrade’: Fans Say The Game Was Right About 50 Cent’s Ex Cuban Link After She’s Seen Hanging with Travis Scott Following Breakup Rumors

50 Cent is yet again making headlines due to the overlapping of his personal and professional rap life. The usual trollmaster is on the receiving end as his industry foes tease him about a younger rapper seemingly snatching up his ex-girlfriend.

The “In Da Club” rapper was dating model and aspiring lawyer Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines since 2019. However, the two have not been photographed together since last year and 50 has been portraying himself as a single man.

But his bombshell ex was brought up after she was spotted in a candid photograph and a now viral video with another rapper, Travis Scott. Cuban is 16 years younger than Scott.

50 Cent’s ex Cuban Link spotted with Travis Scott months after unofficial breakup rumors. (Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN; Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The footage, which surfaced on Friday, July 26, shows Scott and Cuban leaving an event in Italy together and getting inside a car. The short clip set off a flurry of speculation about the two possibly being in a blossoming romance while the artist is rocking out on stages for his Circus Maximus European tour.

“She’s been with him in Europe for weeks. She was at his show in London but a lot of ppl were there I didn’t think she was with him. He liked a lot of her pics too I just checked,” one person wrote in the comment section of Gossip of the City’s post.

A few days in, the highly anticipated tour has already grossed $23 million, and it seems that the fitness beauty is enjoying the spoils of his success.

Travis Scott and his new gf Cuban Link, I cant breathe pic.twitter.com/K5CGjVNRCu — 💖 (@TYLERSUTOPIA) July 23, 2024

Bringing up 50’s other ex, who has called him the love of her life, one person said, “I know vivica A fox happy her soulmate is single again.”

The drama is providing laughs for fans online and fresh ammunition for 50 Cent’s longtime rival Rick Ross.

The Maybach Music executive took little time before he took to social media to attack his longtime rival.

He commented on the video posted by Akademiks, writing, “The massacre @50cent,” referencing the South Jamaica rapper’s 2005 smash album.

What is Travis Scott doing leaving the club with 50 Cent’s fine ass ex, Cuban Link after a night out? pic.twitter.com/LAPiJVwqUc — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) July 26, 2024

To add fuel to the fire, Ross further taunted 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, by sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories, quoting lyrics from 50 Cent’s hit song “Many Men.”

The song from 50’s debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” was also recently used by Donald Trump during his recent MAGA rally.

Then, Ross, who appears to also have no chill button, posted a video of his shoe collection, declaring he would wear sneakers from Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Jordan collection instead of his customary Louis Vuitton shoes.

“No Louis Vuittons today. No, no, no. We wearing Travis Scotts all week,” Ross joked, clearly relishing the opportunity to tease his rap enemy.

Social media erupted, also clowning the internet bully.

Rick Ross will wear Travis Scott's shoes all week after he was seen with 50 Cent's Ex girlfriend "Cuban Link" pic.twitter.com/fvzLBD1p1R — Hip Hop Community (@hiphop_communit) July 26, 2024

“Travis Scott done sniped 50 cent ex girlfriend Cuban Link. The gram finna be hilarious today when Fif wake up,” an X user wrote.

Someone else posted, “Didn’t kno they wasn’t together. Hope Travis is beef ready.”

“50 cent is old enough to be her father!!!! Yes girl date in your age range,” one person wrote under The Shade Room’s post on the suspected coupling.

Not everyone was Team Travis, who shares two children with billionaire “it” girl Kylie Jenner.

Referencing his children’s mother, one person said, “I wouldn’t wanna touch a man after he’s been with those Kardashians.”

“I think this is a downgrade for her but ok,” a fan wrote, as someone else wrote, “50s leftovers nothing to see here just another pass around.”

Others thought Cuban downgraded herself,”writing, “She jus played tf out herself after 50 this wat yu go to.”

50 Cent and Cuban Link’s relationship appears to have ended earlier this year. The two seemed very much in love, with some people speculating in 2023, that the “Power” showrunner was looking to marry her.

Last April, she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring backstage at Fif’s show and many assumed they were secretly engaged. However, the TV visionary shut down any speculation with a statement from his team.

Alas, their relationship did not last, and some fans are questioning whether she was as loyal as the G Unit founder had hoped.

Rapper The Game floated that same narrative in December 2022, when the “Hate It or Love it” rapper published a DM exchange between him and his former boss’s lady. He hid the date on the message that featured a topless photo of her in a denim jacket and black panties.

“Video girl … keep in mind,” she wrote attached with what appears to be her phone number.

The Game hints that he used to talk to Cuban Link, 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend. (Photo: @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

One critic said about Cuban, “She’s a pretty girl but I never thought her & 50 were compatible! She always gave Groupie after GAME shared their DM’s.”

A month later in January, 50 Cent hinted at being single by announcing he was practicing abstinence.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” he wrote on social media. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

He later confirmed his single status in interviews, emphasizing his focus on personal growth and fitness.

My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/DlVG1CN0Gr — 50cent (@50cent) January 9, 2024

As social media keeps buzzing over the thought of Scott and Cuban being one of Hip-Hop’s new couples, neither has confirmed their relationship.

Also, it doesn’t seem to be an issue brewing between the emcees. 50 and Scott have performed at the same concerts in the past and linked up at a local golf tournament last December.

Fans are still waiting for 50’s response.